Climate change should be put on everyone’s menu

By Riccardo Valentini

When we think about winning the fight against climate change, most people concentrate on reducing greenhouse gas emissions from cars, trucks and other machines powered by fossil fuels. However, while these emissions sources are certainly worthy of our attention, another culprit receives far less than it deserves: our food.

Farm and food sustainability are important pieces of the climate change puzzle, but at the moment, climate-sustainable diets are not on the menu. In the developing world, about 821 million people suffer from hunger. Meanwhile, rich countries waste enough food every year to feed 750 million people.

Here is where the connection between food and climate change comes in: As people climb out of poverty — as many are — they demand more meat and dairy. This trend has grave implications for agriculture’s ecological footprint.

Animals consume more food than they produce. Cows release large volumes of heat-trapping methane, and clearing land for pasture releases carbon dioxide at a staggering rate.

If the beef and dairy industries were a country, it would be the world’s third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, behind only the US and China.

Fortunately, there is a solution: eat less meat, and more fruit and vegetables. Reducing red meat consumption to twice per week would reduce global farmland by three-quarters — an area equivalent in size to the US, China, the EU and Australia combined.

Doing so would also make nutritional sense. At the moment, livestock farming uses about 80 percent of the planet’s farmland, but produces just 18 percent of our calories.

Worst of all, animal farming is a threat to our water supply; the Stockholm International Water Institute says the world could run out of fresh water by 2050 unless people reduce their consumption of animal products to just 5 percent of their daily calorie requirements.

Something must change, and fast. Celebrities certainly understand this. Climate guru and former US vice president Al Gore, who comes from a family of cattle ranchers, is now vegan, as is his old boss, former US president Bill Clinton. Tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, pop singer Beyonce, and many others are also reducing their meat consumption.

Meanwhile, schools all over the world are adopting “Meat-free Mondays” to teach students about sustainability. Even McDonald’s has begun offering McVegan burgers in Scandinavia, apparently to rave reviews.

A recent study published by the Economist Intelligence Unit and the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition Foundation (BCFN) found that official policies toward sustainable food and food waste are also changing.

In 2016, for example, France became the first country in the world to prohibit grocery stores from wasting food. Italy has adopted a similar law.

Apartment dwellers in Denmark, where Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen has put food waste on the political agenda, throw out 25 percent less food than they did five years ago.

The SU-Eatable Life project, a three-year European Commission initiative that I am leading in partnership with BCFN — aims to demonstrate that dietary changes can have a significant ecological effect.

Data show that by eating less meat and wasting less food, European consumers could reduce water consumption by 2 million cubic meters and lower carbon dioxide emissions by about 5,300 tonnes every year.