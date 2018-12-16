US-China contest portends trouble

By Sushil Seth

The rise of populist nationalism, of which Donald Trump’s election as US president is the most vivid example, is changing the contours of global politics. Trump proudly calls himself a “nationalist” out to make the US great again, which — not so subtly — says that the US has been short-changed by its leaders at home (before Trump appeared on the scene), and its friends, allies and others abroad.

So, there is need for the US to reset its affairs and institutions to weigh up the gains and losses of its international dealings — be it trade, security relationships, foreign policy or whatever.

In other words, international relations have to be transactional in nature to maximize US gains.

Take the case of China: The Trump version will say that China has acted in an underhand manner in trade relations to amass vast US asset reserves through currency manipulation — although this is no longer said loudly now compared with during the 2016 US presidential campaign — by having low manufacturing costs through depressed wages, keeping Chinese markets restricted or closed through high tariffs, theft of US intellectual property and so on.

In other words, China has not been playing fair, so raising tariffs on Chinese exports to force it into buying more US goods is seen as the way to create a level playing field.

China, of course, does not buy the US narrative and has responded by raising its own tariffs on US exports.

However, following a meeting on Dec. 1 between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, it looked like the dreaded escalation of the tariff war might be averted when Trump announced a temporary moratorium on further US tariffs that were due at the beginning of next month.

During this period, the two countries might work out their differences, allowing Trump to claim a victory, with China undertaking to buy more US goods and open its markets. China had been on this path even before the meeting, but nothing concrete and spectacular has happened for Trump to claim a victory in the tariff war and unless Beijing does something, it looks like it might not de-escalate any time soon.

Indeed, if anything, the arrest in Canada of Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei (任正非), is likely to further complicate US-China relations. Meng is a senior executive of the company. She was arrested in transit at Vancouver airport at the US’ request, allegedly because the company violated US sanctions against Iran. On her extradition to the US, Meng will face criminal charges.

China has reacted strongly, threatening Canada with “grave consequences” if it did not immediately release Meng.

As for the US, a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement said: “The actions of the US seriously violated the lawful and legitimate rights of the Chinese citizen, and by their nature were extremely nasty.”

Whether it was coincidental, Meng was arrested on the same day as the Trump-Xi meeting in Argentina. It is reported that even though Trump might not have known about the arrest, his national security adviser, John Bolton, was certainly aware of it.

The question then is: Is the US confident that the 90-day truce between Trump and Xi would hold and lead to some sort of breakthrough to avert the trade war between the two countries, or is Meng’s arrest part of the larger strategic conflict between them?