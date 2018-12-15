Farmers in US Midwest ring the alarm as climate change bites

By Chris McGreal / The Guardian, LANGDON, Missouri

Richard Oswald did not need the latest US government report on the creeping toll of climate change to tell him that farming in the US Midwest is facing a grim future and is very likely changing forever.

For Oswald, the moment of realization came in 2011.

The 68-year-old Missouri River Valley crop farmer lives in the house he was born in and farms 1,012 hectares with his son, some of it settled by his great-great-grandfather. The land sits where the Missouri River Valley is about 6.4km wide.

Growing up, Oswald heard tales of a great flood in 1952 that prompted the army to construct levees.

“The next flood wasn’t for another 40 years, in 1993. Heavy rains day after day, after day, after day until the runoff water and the rain just overpowered the river and the levees,” Oswald said. “Both the ’52 and ’93 floods lasted three weeks. They were abnormal.”

Then came the big Missouri River flood in 2011.

“Heavy rains and heavy snow in the Dakotas and Montana created a huge amount of water. That flood lasted here almost four months. More rain than anybody really ever has any memory of coming down the river,” he said.

Oswald’s farm was under water for much of that time and his corn was lost. Missouri declared a state of emergency. Crops were ruined or never planted. Grain prices surged.

The flooding was memorable in its own right, but Oswald said he also sees it as marking a shift in weather patterns, which has forced him to farm differently.

“When I was a kid, my dad would say an inch of rain was a good rain. That’s just what we needed. Now we get four inches, five inches, six inches in one sustained wet spell that lasts two or three days. I don’t ever remember that as a boy. I’ve never seen the sustained wetness in the land that we have now. Even though the river hasn’t gone on the land it’s raised the water table so that the rains that we’ve had this fall, which have been unusually heavy, make it muddy — continually muddy,” he said.

CLIMATE REPORT

On Nov. 23, the US National Climate Assessment warned of “substantial damages” across the US in the coming years, from increasing wildfires in the west to flooding in the east.

However, the sharpest rise in temperatures would be between the coasts as the Midwest endures longer and hotter summers, heavier rains and droughts that collectively are predicted to significantly reduce US agricultural production.

“Expected increases in challenges to livestock health, declines in crop yields and quality, and changes in extreme events in the United States and abroad threaten rural livelihoods, sustainable food security and price stability,” said the 1,600-page report, which is the work of 13 federal agencies.

Climate change is likely to make it harder to grow crops, and to make those that do grow more vulnerable to diseases and pests, because of rising humidity.

Heat and diminishing air quality would take its toll on livestock, and farmers would collectively have to spend billions of dollars to adapt, the report said.

The effects are already seen from a prolonged drought in Kansas and torrential rains in Iowa.

Before the flood in 2011, Oswald was skeptical about the warnings that rising temperatures heralded a more difficult future. Since then, the routines of planting and harvesting that his family has pursued on the same land for five generations have given way to a haphazard cycle governed by waves of extreme heat and intense rains.