By William Wilkes / Bloomberg

Hannele Arvonen, the owner of one of Sweden’s largest lumber yards, is spending the winter months planning for a new and unexpected threat to her business: regular wildfires raging just south of the Arctic Circle.

Her business, Setra Group AB, had a tense summer as firefighters fought back fires raging through Sweden’s densely forested Gaevleborg region during a drought that lasted months. Workers there are still painstakingly trying to recover sellable wood from the charred remains of tree stumps.

The incident is one of dozens highlighting the cost of a rapidly changing climate across Europe.

Insurer Munich Re says this year could be on track to break the record number of weather-related catastrophes racked up last year, when damages totaled more than 15 billion euros (US$17 billion).

From German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp AG to British food retailer Greggs PLC, companies are warning that unexpected fluctuations in weather events are hurting production and sales.

“The weather has been changing for years,” said Arvonen, who is chief executive officer of the company based in Solna just north of Stockholm. “We’re planning for this happening every summer.”

The experiences of these companies show why Europe is leading the international effort to rein in fossil fuel emissions, which stepped up the pace at a round of talks organized by the UN in Poland that ended yesterday. Envoys from nearly 200 nations were working on a rule book to implement the landmark Paris Agreement, where countries rich and poor alike pledged to rein in the greenhouse gases blamed for increasing global temperatures.

About one-quarter of the leaders of European companies are “extremely concerned” about the effect climate change is having on their business, a study by PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting showed.

Temperatures have already risen about 1.4°C across Europe since the start of the industrial revolution, and that has disrupted the westerly winds that for centuries dictated the continent’s relatively predictable weather.

The result is heavier flooding in coastal areas and more frequent dry spells, such as the kind that led to wildfires in Sweden.

While scientists say it is impossible to link any single weather event to global warming, the likelihood of such floods, fires, droughts and storms occurring should continue to rise along with the average temperature.

“It’s safe to say weather events have been changing,” said Douglas Crawford-Brown, professor of climatology at Cambridge University in England. “Statistical analysis suggests these events have increased along with the rise in temperature.”

The political winds are not all blowing in favor of climate action. In France, “yellow vest” protesters have been rioting against Emmanuel Macron’s fuel taxes, which are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

In Germany, Angela Merkel’s government is listening more carefully to industry and energy consumers, who voice concern about how much renewable power sources are adding to electricity bills.

Across the Alps in Italy, the populist government is backtracking on its wide-eyed enthusiasm for renewables as it struggles to control the country’s teetering sovereign debt pile.

Even so, once-rare events such as the wildfires in Sweden are causing an increase in economic damage that companies are just starting to grasp.