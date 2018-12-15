Keeping the 2020 elections together

By Li Kuan-long 李坤隆

The Central Election Commission is reportedly considering holding the 2020 presidential and legislative elections on separate days, with a final decision to be made in June.

If the two polls are separated, the legislative election would take place in November next year, while the presidential election would be held in March 2020. If the elections are held on the same day, the date would be in January 2020.

An election is like a large-scale opinion poll, in which political manipulations can superficially affect the outcome, although they would be ineffectual if the gap is too large.

Some people argued that lowering the voting age to 18 would be advantageous to a certain political party, but if 18-year-olds had been allowed to vote in the Nov. 24 nine-in-one elections, the ruling party would likely have suffered even greater losses.

The presidential and legislative elections should not be separated due to the high social cost, which not only includes the election costs, but also the dirty campaign atmosphere that brings policy implementation to a halt and creates social division.

If the ruling party fears that its presidential candidate would cause damage to its legislative candidates, the best solution would be to nominate a candidate who meets public expectations.

Pushing for someone who is disliked by almost everyone and then changing the rules of the game would only lead to defeat in the presidential vote, which would pull down the party’s legislative candidates, and in the end, perhaps bring down the ruling party itself.

Li Kuan-long is a lecturer at Shih Chien University’s Kaohsiung campus.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming