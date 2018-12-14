‘Fake news’ to remain background noise of elections everywhere

By Joseph Nye

The term “fake news” has become an epithet that US President Donald Trump attaches to any unfavorable story, but it is also an analytical term that describes deliberate disinformation presented in the form of a conventional news report.

The problem is not completely novel. In 1925, Harper’s Magazine published an article about the dangers of “fake news.” However, today two-thirds of US adults get some of their news from social media, which rest on a business model that lends itself to outside manipulation and where algorithms can easily be gamed for profit or malign purposes.

Whether amateur, criminal, or governmental, many organizations — both domestic and foreign — are skilled at reverse engineering how tech platforms parse information. To give Russia credit, it was one of the first governments to understand how to weaponize social media and use the US’ own companies against it.

Overwhelmed with the sheer volume of information available online, people find it difficult to know what to focus on. Attention, rather than information, becomes the scarce resource to capture. Big data and artificial intelligence allow microtargeting of communication so that the information people receive is limited to a “filter bubble” of the like-minded.

The “free” services offered by social media are based on a profit model in which users’ information and attention are actually the products, which are sold to advertisers. Algorithms are designed to learn what keeps users engaged so that they can be served more ads and produce more revenue.

Emotions such as outrage stimulate engagement and news that is outrageous, but false, has been shown to engage more viewers than accurate news.

One study found that such falsehoods on Twitter were 70 percent more likely to be retweeted than accurate news.

Likewise, a study of demonstrations in Germany earlier this year found that YouTube’s algorithm systematically directed users toward extremist content because that was where the “clicks” and revenue were greatest.

Fact-checking by conventional news media is often unable to keep up and sometimes can even be counterproductive by drawing more attention to the falsehood.

By its nature, the social media profit model can be weaponized by states and non-state actors alike. Facebook has been under heavy criticism for its cavalier record on protecting users’ privacy.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in 2016 admitted that Facebook was “not prepared for the coordinated information operations we regularly face.”

However, the company had “learned a lot since then” and has “developed sophisticated systems that combine technology and people to prevent election interference on our services,” Zuckerberg said.

Such efforts include automated programs to find and remove fake accounts; featuring Facebook pages that spread disinformation less prominently than in the past; issuing a transparency report on the number of false accounts removed; verifying the nationality of those who place political advertisements; hiring 10,000 additional people to work on security; and improving coordination with law enforcement and other companies to address suspicious activity.

Yet the problem is not solved.

An arms race will continue between the social media companies, and the states and non-state actors who invest in ways to exploit their systems.