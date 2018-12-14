The giant that no one trusts: Why Huawei is haunted by its history

By Rob Davies / The Observer

Many executives consider themselves figures of great significance, but few are capable of sending a chill through global markets simply by getting arrested. Meng Wanzhou (孟晚舟), also known as Sabrina Meng or Cathy Meng, is one.

The chief financial officer of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei — and the daughter of its billionaire founder, Ren Zhengfei (任正非) — was detained in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Dec. 1. She could face extradition to the US on charges thought to be related to allegations that Huawei breached sanctions levied by Washington against Iran.

Meng’s arrest, and Beijing’s demand that she be released amid allegations of “hooliganism” from the Chinese media, has dashed hopes of a thaw in US-China trade tensions. Chances of a rapprochement had appeared to be on the rise following a 90-day tariff truce agreed between the two countries at the recent G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

Stock markets in the US and Europe — already skittish during this parlous period for relations between the world’s two biggest economies — on Tuesday and Thursday last week gyrated as investors considered the possibility of a fresh tariff escalation undermining an already fragile global economy.

While its finance director’s arrest has placed the company squarely at the center of world affairs, Huawei is no stranger to being scrutinized with open distrust. It has been barred from involvement in the installation of 5G mobile networks in India, New Zealand and Australia, blocked from making acquisitions in the US and barred from selling telephones on military bases by the US Department of Defense.

There is no official prohibition in the UK, but British Telecom (BT) has excluded Huawei telecoms infrastructure from its own 5G rollout and removed some of its equipment from the 4G network.

Concerns about Huawei seem to emanate, at least in part, from the history of its 74-year-old founder, Ren, who has long had ties with both the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, where he served as an engineer, and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Moreover, his company has grown into a globe-straddling colossus, the world’s largest telecoms equipment manufacturer, selling in 170 countries. It also overtook Apple earlier this year to become the world’s second-largest smartphone manufacturer behind Samsung, churning out 54 million handsets in three months.

Yet, however great its success, Huawei has never been able to dispel the cloud of suspicion that hangs over Ren and his creation. Given the volume of espionage and cyberattacks that originate in China — targeting nations and companies alike — questions have inevitably been raised about the security implications of using Huawei’s technology.

It is, after all, a company founded by a military technology expert. Concern has focused on whether Huawei’s kit could be used to spy on foreign competitors, steal intellectual property or even install “kill switches” in energy or industrial projects.

Some analysts have warned that, in the event of a conflict, Beijing could exploit hidden backdoors in Huawei technology to shut down a foreign power’s infrastructure at the touch of a button.

Ren himself has, in his relatively rare public appearances, sought to dismiss such concerns as scaremongering.

At the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2015 he told an audience: “There’s no way we can possibly penetrate into other people’s systems and we have never received such a request from the Chinese government.”