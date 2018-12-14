EDITORIAL: The nation’s relationship with food

Despite living in a nation that prides itself on being a food paradise, Taiwanese seem to have a complicated relationship with food. It is sometimes a source of irrational fears and can spawn contradictory behaviors. Those who have lived here long enough to observe reactions to food scares might ask: Do Taiwanese actually care about food safety?

The answer is yes and no.

In most cases, when news breaks that a company added something they should not have to a food product, the public’s first reaction is paralysis amid overblown fears of whether they had consumed enough of the product to bring long-lasting, adverse health effects.

The second reaction often involves a boycott of some sort, which could be nationwide and last for months or years.

Naturally, such responses give the impression that Taiwanese take food safety seriously and are willing to take action to punish companies that do not observe proper safety measures — that is until the products start flying off the shelves because the manufacturer has slashed prices.

The Council of Agriculture on Wednesday announced that it had detected African swine fever in pork sausages a Taiwanese tourist attempted to bring through customs this month, one of five such discoveries since late October.

It is puzzling why someone would risk a fine of up to NT$1 million (US$32,415) for illegally importing meat and potentially be responsible for bringing the disease to Taiwan from China, jeopardizing the nation’s pig farming industry — which is worth tens of billions of New Taiwan dollars — not to mention that they were willing to consume possibly infected pork products, even if the virus does not have any known effect on humans.

Given the mixed signals Taiwanese send regarding food safety and their perceived susceptibility to manipulation on the subject, it is no wonder that some question whether the results of the referendum to maintain a ban on food products from five Japanese prefectures actually reflected the opinion of the majority.

Initiated by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), the referendum asked: “Do you agree that the government should, in connection to the March 11 Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear disaster, continue to enforce the food imports ban on 31 regions in Japan, including agricultural and food products from Fukushima and the surrounding four prefectures and municipalities (Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba)?”

About 78 percent of the nearly 10 million who answered the question voted “yes.”

The wording of the question and the lack of sufficient context were apparently designed to play on knee-jerk reactions to potentially unsafe food products.

If the question had mentioned the mechanisms the government would have put in place — had the referendum been rejected and the ban ended — to stop food products at the border that tested positive for radioactivity, or had it mentioned that specific products would be banned, rather than everything from the five prefectures, the vote could have been reversed.

Knowing people’s “weaknesses” when it comes to food safety, the government should educate people to approach such issues in a scientific, evidence-based manner, rather than responding out of irrational fear.

People should also do their own homework to ensure that they make informed decisions rather than allowing themselves to be manipulated.