[ LETTER ]

A son’s appreciation

My father, M. Samuel Noordhoff, known locally as Luo Huei-fu (羅慧夫), loved Taiwan and its people from all walks of life. Since his arrival in Taiwan in 1959 and until his passing on Monday last week, my father, if asked where his home and heart was, would say Taiwan.

As his youngest child, I often wish he would have retired and stayed in Taiwan, where he felt most at home.

It was his decision to leave and he wanted the Noordhoff Craniofacial Foundation and Chang Gung Memorial Hospital to take its own course without his shadow present.

For me, being born and raised in Taiwan is the most special gift that I inherited from my parents. To this day, my closest friends, who I know “will give me the shirt off their backs,” are all friendships generated in Taiwan.

As my father often mentioned, there was a whole team of people that supported all of his efforts in Taiwan, and I thank each and every one of you.

My dad always loved the quote I gave him from Mark Twain: “Your vocation should be your vacation.”

As opposed to happiness, he would tell you to go after joy: Joy is constant, so do whatever you are fashioned to do.

My dad would not let anything jeopardize the joy he found in his faith, wife, family, friends or his work — nor the joy he found in helping children all over the world, but most of all, the joy he found in the people of Taiwan.

Dirck J. Noordhoff