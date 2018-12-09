Regulations the answer to pollution

By Tsuang Ben-jei 莊秉潔

According to data from the Taichung Bureau of Education, 70 schools in the city organized a sports day on Dec. 1 to mark their anniversaries, but 49 of them canceled the yearly outdoor event due to an “unhealthy” air quality alert, which meant that air pollution was at an unhealthy level for all groups.

Two days later, a Taoyuan physician said on Facebook that “the air pollution [on the previous afternoon] that triggered a ‘purple’ alert [the next-highest level] led to a significant increase in visits to emergency rooms by children with asthma symptoms, some of them having attacks for the first time, and there were also serious cases of low blood-oxygen levels. What they had in common was that they were unaware of the sudden deterioration in air quality.”

Hopefully the next Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) minister will enforce emissions reductions at sources of pollution and notify people when there is a purple “very unhealthy” alert and when it ends.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs should also come up with electricity price adjustments during red alert periods and take more proactive measures to reduce emissions from state-owned enterprises.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications should adopt mandatory measures to tackle pollution from vehicles, while local governments should increase car parking fees during alerts.

The government should stop shielding coal-burning operations by reducing air pollution fees for heavy metals and dioxin emissions. Neither should it ignore the problem of coal-burning plants releasing sulfuric acid and sulfur trioxide into the air. During times of peak pollution, smoke from coal-fired power plants, factories and steel manufacturing plants often converge in western parts of the nation, where large-scale purple alerts are raised.

The results of the Nov. 24 referendums [to reduce production from coal-fired power plants and to establish a policy to stop construction of such plants, which both passed, and to repeal a provision of the Electricity Act (電業法) that called for an end to nuclear power generation, which did not pass] is a clear indication that the public would rather risk nuclear disaster than tolerate coal-fired pollution.

For a developed country to have to choose between coal and nuclear power is quite depressing.

Old diesel vehicles are a major source of pollution in central and southern Taiwan, and they should be phased out, but the government should not cause owners to incur losses. Subsidies for such vehicles should at least be equivalent to their market price before the Air Pollution Control Act (空氣汙染防制法) was amended in June to tighten emissions standards. If there is a shortage of funds, fees for air pollution and continuous emissions could be increased.

Before the air pollution act was amended, the EPA conducted a survey and knows that the market price of old 24-tonne vehicles was NT$500,000 to NT$800,000 (US$16,212 to US$25,939). Offering subsidies of NT$300,000 to NT$400,000 is of course unacceptable for owners.

The Hong Kong government offers subsidies of up to HK$252,200 (US$32,264) — about NT$1 million — to help owners of old diesel vehicles replace them.

Truck drivers often do contract work and they have to pay about NT$1.2 million for a new vehicle. Only a NT$1 million subsidy would give them sufficient incentive to buy a replacement.