EDITORIAL: Sorting things out at the polls

Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) on Wednesday reiterated his stance that Taiwanese should not rule out unification with China, prompting a backlash online. Ma’s position on Taiwan’s relationship with China has remained relatively steadfast. His “three noes” — “no unification, no independence and no use of force” — somewhat contradicted his stance when he introduced them during his 2008 presidential campaign, but in a Nov. 7 speech, he announced “no opposition to unification.”

Ma did not really change his policy, but simply changed his articulation of it. On June 17, 2009 — while president — Ma said that “no unification” did not mean that unification had been ruled out. Unification, independence and the “status quo” should all be options in a democratic nation, he said at the time.

In an interview on March 26, 2016 — after his Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) had lost the presidency — Ma said that both he and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) were well aware that the conditions for unification were still lacking.

The Democratic Progressive Party’s losses in Nov. 24’s nine-in-one elections show that the public wants a strong position on the issue of cross-strait relations.

Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation chairman Michael You (游盈隆) on Sept. 17 said that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) slide in the polls was due to her failure to take a strong stance, neither seeking independence nor feasibly maintaining a “status quo.”

From Beijing’s perspective, the “status quo” should be predicated on acknowledgment of the so-called “1992 consensus,” a tacit understanding between the KMT and the Chinese government that both sides of the Strait acknowledge that there is “one China,” with each side having its own interpretation of what “China” means.

From this perspective, Ma is achieving what Tsai has failed to do. Moreover, the KMT has sought unification since it fled to Taiwan.

Ma articulating unification while the idea is unpopular might not help his party, but he is not likely to run in the 2020 presidential race.

A poll by the foundation showed that only 26.1 percent of respondents supported unification, but Han Kuo-yu’s (韓國瑜) win for the KMT in the Kaohsiung mayoral race shows that people want economic development and believe that improved ties with China — through acknowledgment of the “1992 consensus” — is the way to achieve it.

While some might be concerned that closer ties with China could erode Taiwan’s democracy, many foreign reports of the nine-in-one elections have hailed the results as a victory of democracy.

“The results of Taiwan’s Nov. 24 local elections, the equivalent of the midterm elections in the United States, demonstrated Taiwanese citizens’ ability to express their will freely and peacefully at the ballot box,” said a letter to the editor published by the Washington Post on Sunday last week. “Indeed, Taiwan’s emergence and resilience as a ‘beacon of democracy’ at the forefront of a giant authoritarian neighbor is one of the great political success stories by all accounts.”

In the South China Morning Post, columnist Cary Huang (黃忠清) wrote that lower referendum thresholds introduced last year through amendments to the Referendum Act (公民投票法) made Taiwan’s direct democracy more accessible than even Switzerland’s, which is often hailed as the “world’s haven of direct democracy.”