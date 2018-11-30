Roaming saleswomen light up rural Rajasthan homes

By Annie Banerji / Thomson Reuters Foundation, ALWAR, India

Buffalo trampled over it? Rain drenched it? Child dropped it? No problem

This solar flashlight can endure it all, solar advocate Bassi, who goes by one name, said in a pitch to her neighbors in rural India to convince them to power their homes with clean energy instead of polluting fuels.

Bassi is one of 2,500 “Solar Sahelis,” or solar women friends, who fan out to different villages and persuade families to use solar energy in the western desert state of Rajasthan, which sees about 300 days of sunshine every year.

With unreliable electricity and hours-long power cuts every day, rural families in Rajasthan are often forced to rely on candles, kerosene oil lanterns or wood fires, which emit soot and noxious fumes.

They not only can lead to premature death due to disease, but can also cause fire accidents and burn injuries.

That is why solar is the best option, 26-year-old Bassi said in her village of Moonpur, about 130km from state capital Jaipur, where buffaloes and cows wander the dusty streets.

“They just make more sense — affordable, long-lasting, durable and safe,” said Bassi, who has sold up to 32 solar flashlights since becoming a Solar Saheli last year.

Even then, Bassi said it can be a challenge to win over villagers, who are usually wary of the initial higher costs and distrust solar products due to experience with some flimsy products.

The most popular product, the “Solar Rakshak,” or solar protector, flashlight costs between US$10 and US$20, while a regular battery-run one would be about US$5.

However, once doubts are cleared, almost every customer is satisfied, Bassi said.

Kamlesh Devi, a mother of two, in June bought the Solar Rakshak after Bassi assured her that it would save her frequent trips to the market for new batteries and lights, and help her children study without any irritation to their eyes.

“I used to buy flashlights for 300 to 400 rupees (US$4.29 to US$5.72) that would malfunction within six months. Sometimes it would fall here or there. The batteries would die quickly, but this is a great thing,” said Devi, who was wearing a sari over her head.

“The kids are studying well. Until 10, 11 at night, even if there is no electricity, they study very comfortably,” she said.

Jaipur-based Frontier Markets, the social enterprise behind the project, said that its mission is to provide more than 10 million clean-energy products to 30 million households in India by 2020.

However, the project is not just about going green.

It also aims to empower women in the male-dominated, conservative state, where child marriage is rife, and girls are routinely denied an education and live a life largely confined to home.

Bassi’s life was headed there too. Forced to marry at 17, she was regularly beaten up by her husband before she ran away and moved back in with her parents. When she insisted on studying further, her elders refused, saying that she brought shame to the family.

That is when Frontier Markets found Bassi in a self-help group for women and trained her to sell solar lights in remote areas of Rajasthan.

“If not for this... I would have just stayed at home, tended the buffaloes and done household work. That is all I would have been good for,” she said.

Having never ventured out much or spoken in public before, Bassi said she was jittery at first, unsure whether she would be taken seriously or be able to sell anything.