[ LETTER ]

‘Unity village’ is fake news

“Cracks showing in China’s unity village” (Nov. 24, page 4) = Fake news.

This article seems to sell a point of view that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) gives Chinese citizens freedom of choice and implies that Uighur Muslims actually have a better life and a choice in this matter.

They do not.

In reality, this ethnic minority are being forced by the CCP into concentration camps and do not have a choice. They are separated from their families, their passports confiscated and media outlets are not allowed in to these areas.

That is the truth of the situation.

So, why is the world under-reporting this?

“Cracks showing in China’s unity village” is a ridiculous article.

Why can’t we report on the truth and not a sugar-coated version of it? By our inaction to report the real situation, we are effectively condoning the cultural genocide and mistreatment of the Uighur people.

History doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes and the CCP is doing a great job of expanding its evil empire, squishing its opponents while the rest of the world seemingly sits back and in doing so helps them.

I hope people take the time to check the facts on these kinds of articles that do not provide the world with a true grasp on the real situation in China.

The CCP is diligently spreading fake news and effectively changing the narrative to their benefit.

We must be diligent in recognizing this.

So on a side note, I hope you voted for the Democratic Progressive Party.

Most importantly, I also hope you stand for Taiwanese independence. I know I do.

Godspeed,

Long live Taiwan.

Alec Krisa

Vancouver