Technology’s transformative potential far outweighs its negatives

By Mark Suzman

Technology is often oversold as either a panacea for the world’s problems or an unshakeable curse inflicting disruption and displacement on the most vulnerable, but historically, neither of these characterizations is accurate.

From the steam engine to the personal computer, inventions have transformed societies in complex ways. However, on balance technology has always created more jobs and economic opportunities than it has destroyed. That trend is likely to continue.

Why am I so upbeat? It is because everywhere I look, leaders are repositioning their economies to ensure that technological change and automation are assets rather than liabilities.

As the University of Oxford-based Pathways for Prosperity Commission recently observed, with “optimism and collective action,” so-called frontier technologies can empower even the poorest countries.

For much of modern history, export-driven industrialization and natural-resource wealth were viewed as the only mechanisms for sustained growth in the developing world.

However, new technologies, and the ability to combine them with old innovations, have today given people more say over their economic fortunes.

For example, the Africa Soil Information Service, which is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has combined remote-sensing software and open-source data to lower the cost of soil mapping by 97 percent. This has given Africa’s smallholder farmers new tools for making evidence-based decisions about their operations, thereby increasing crop yields and reducing operating expenses.

Similarly, Twiga Foods in Kenya is using technology to optimize its supply chain by matching rural fruit and vegetable growers with small and medium-size vendors in Nairobi. Twiga’s approach has helped farmers access more lucrative markets, increased consumer choice and dramatically reduced post-harvest losses and waste.

Digital inclusion can be a powerful force, particularly for women. Go-Jek, a ride-sharing and food-delivery service in Indonesia, has increased drivers’ income by an average of 44 percent, while connecting many of its suppliers, who are usually women, to banking services for the first time.

To be sure, capitalizing on the transformative potential of technology would require investing more money in people, particularly in women and children.

As we argued in this year’s Gates Foundation Goalkeepers report, better healthcare and education — two pillars of the World Bank’s “human capital index” — can unlock productivity and innovation, reduce poverty and generate prosperity. These gains are essential to countries’ ability to achieve the targets set by the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Harnessing technology would also require sensible economic reforms, better infrastructure, more capable institutions and strategies to deliver digital solutions to marginalized populations.

Some countries are already taking these steps. For example, Indonesia has launched an ambitious program to connect an additional 100 million people to broadband, a recognition of the importance that connectivity plays in fostering economic opportunity.

Yet, for the bulk of the world’s “bottom billion,” basic phone and Internet services remain prohibitively expensive. That is why governments, donors and the private sector must work together to create business and pricing models that allow for cost recovery, while still providing an adequate level of digital service to the poorest consumers.