How ZTE is helping Venezuela create China-style social control

By Angus Berwick / Reuters, CARCAS

In April 2008, then-Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez dispatched Venezuelan Ministry of Interior, Justice and Peace officials to visit counterparts in the technology hub of Shenzhen, China.

Their mission was to learn the workings of China’s national identity card program, said Anthony Daquin, who was a member of the Venezuelan delegation.

Chavez, a decade into his self-styled socialist revolution, wanted help to provide ID credentials to the millions of Venezuelans who still lacked basic documentation needed for tasks such as voting or opening a bank account.

However, once in Shenzhen, the Venezuelans realized a card could do far more than just identify the recipient.

There, at the headquarters of Chinese telecom giant ZTE Corp, they learned how China, using smart cards, was developing a system that would help Beijing track social, political and economic behavior. Using vast databases to store information gathered with the card’s use, a government could monitor everything from a citizen’s personal finances to medical history and voting activity.

“What we saw in China changed everything,” said Daquin, who was top information security adviser at the Justice Ministry at the time.

His initial amazement, he said, gradually turned to fear that such a system could lead to abuses of privacy by Venezuela’s government.

“They were looking to have citizen control,” he said.

The following year, when he raised concerns with Venezuelan officials, he was detained, beaten and extorted by intelligence agents, prompting him to flee the country Daquin said.

Government spokespeople had no comment on Daquin’s account.

The project languished, but 10 years after the Shenzhen trip, Venezuela is rolling out a new, smart-card ID known as the carnet de la patria, or “fatherland card.”

The card transmits data about cardholders to servers and is increasingly linked by the government to subsidized food, health and other social programs that most Venezuelans rely on to survive.

ZTE is at the heart of the program.

As part of a US$70 million government effort to bolster “national security,” Venezuela last year hired ZTE to build a fatherland database and create a mobile payment system for use with the card, contracts showed.

A team of ZTE employees is now embedded in a special unit within Cantv, the Venezuelan state telecommunications company that manages the database, four current and former Cantv employees said.

The fatherland card is troubling some citizens and human rights groups that believe it is a tool for Chavez’s successor, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to monitor the populace and allocate scarce resources to his loyalists.

“It’s blackmail,” Hector Navarro, one of the founders of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela and a former minister under Chavez, said of the fatherland program. “Venezuelans with the cards now have more rights than those without.”

ZTE sold Caracas servers for the database and is developing the mobile payment application, Su Qingfeng (蘇慶峰), head of ZTE’s Venezuela unit, said in a telephone interview.

The company, he said, violated no Chinese or local laws and has no role in how Venezuela collects or uses cardholder data.

“We don’t support the government,” he said. “We are just developing our market.”

An economic meltdown in Venezuela is causing hyperinflation, widespread shortages of food and medicines, and a growing exodus of desperate citizens. Maduro has been sanctioned by the US and is criticized by governments from France to Canada as increasingly autocratic.