Polls should transcend political divisions

By Teng Ming-hung 鄧敏宏

The nine-in-one elections next Saturday demonstrate the lamentable state of Taiwan’s democracy: All that is left are elections and elections are only about casting ballots.

The process leaves no room for rational discussion of public affairs and there is no proper approach to such debate, because demonizing the opponent is the easiest way to distinguish friend from foe — it requires only taking sides, without thought or understanding.

Hearing a leading opponent of same-sex marriage say on a televised “platform presentation” that “the vagina is close to sterile, with no bacteria at all,” it is clear that the arguments are built on misconceptions.

On another occasion, an advocate of nuclear power said that solar power panels are toxic, prompting optoelectronic businesses to threaten to sue for spreading misinformation.

Arguments and debates about truth and the facts are the raison d’etre of referendums. However, many proposals do not stand up to scientific or professional scrutiny.

A public referendum platform should present all the information openly and transparently, and voters should express their views after studying the information provided by both sides.

At the end, the votes should determine the winning proposal, which should be used by the government as a reference for policy implementation.

The same is true for such issues as pension reform, energy policy and the independence-unification issue.

Regardless of what preconceived notions they have, people should try to understand and acknowledge the views of their opponents, and try to identify areas where they agree — this is the democratic essence of public forums and civic deliberation.

Without stepping out of one’s comfort zone during these discussions and putting oneself in one’s opponents’ shoes, and without a soft approach to the other side, politics would always remain a divisive pursuit where the other is always wrong.

This only tears society apart and incites division, without any chance for compromise and tolerance.

If we avoid exchanging views and say “let’s not talk about politics,” Taiwan would forever be divided. That would only benefit politicians; there would be no genuine advancement of democracy and the hope for a mature civic society would never be fulfilled.

Almost 20 years after the nation’s first transition of political power, Taiwan has still not been able to establish a positive format for public debate and remains mired in cut-throat competition.

More than a decade ago, I heard a professor of Taiwanese history predict that Taiwan would need 50 years to become a genuinely mature civic society.

Regardless of the basis for this prediction, the progress toward a democratic society over the past 10 years has been difficult.

It has not been an easy road, nor has there been much progress.

The road to true democracy demands that all citizens stay alert, leave their echo chambers and think critically to make rational decisions by striving for a scientific and professional understanding of public policy.

A referendum should not be used as a tool for political mobilization. Rather, we should reserve a space for referendums that transcends political partisanship, and allows rational conversation and debate to run its full course.

There is still a week to election day and we should all give this some serious thought.