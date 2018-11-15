By David Ramli, Lulu Yilun Chen and Dandan Li / Bloomberg

Western bigwigs were a no-show at China’s biggest Web conference, but in their absence, the local overseers of the nation’s technology industry were only too happy to plug their unique vision for the global Internet.

Unlike last year, when Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai graced the World Internet Conference in Wuzhen, this year’s gathering was a decidedly domestic affair, presided over by the likes of Tencent Holdings chairman Ma Huateng (馬化騰).

Given the floor, they again pushed the concept of a rigidly policed medium that — nonetheless — is a wellspring of innovation to revolutionize businesses and modernize the Chinese economy.

That first part flies in the face of the familiar US-led model, but has produced two of the world’s 10 most valuable companies: Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent.

That rapid ascendancy prompted former Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt to declare that the Internet would split down the middle within the next decade, as authoritarian governments adopt China’s all-encompassing controls.

On one side is a cyberspace arena that espouses open communication, while the other is a walled-off, thoroughly scrubbed world where many are eager to sign away their data in exchange for services.

At China’s most important tech industry confab last week, Ma and a clutch of government officials stressed that it is the country’s destiny to become an Internet power and called for more balanced governance of cyberspace.

China’s regulators have trumpeted its concept of “cybersovereignty” since the inaugural conference in 2014, but the dichotomy between the US and Chinese tech industries has never attracted as much scrutiny as today, when the world’s two richest countries are butting heads in a conflict that might shape a new world order.

As US icons like Google and Facebook come under fire for privacy violations and enabling hate speech, their Chinese counterparts are touting theirs as the superior model: one geared toward the interests of the state.

“The Chinese economy is a vast ocean. Storms cannot disrupt it,” Ma told delegates. “This ocean holds massive market potential and also great room for innovation. I believe this isn’t just a development opportunity for the Internet industry, but for all sectors. It’s not just an opportunity for China, but for the entire world.”

Remarks from Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) read out at the start of the conference called for “mutual respect” in cyberspace between the two nations.

However, the rift in their approaches has profound implications and might bar the likes of Facebook and Alphabet from any meaningful presence in the world’s largest Internet and mobile arena.

It is another manifestation of what former US secretary of the Treasury Hank Paulson called an “economic iron curtain” dividing the world if the two nations fail to resolve their strategic differences.

Unlike the relatively hands-off US model, the Chinese approach is geared toward one over-arching imperative — propelling and safeguarding the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Anything deemed to undermine that objective, from pornography and addictive games to pockets of dissent, is ruthlessly rooted out when discovered.

To wit, China has the lowest level of Internet freedom among 65 countries polled by Freedom House.

Critics of the model say that players such as Alibaba and Tencent thrive because Beijing dampens competition by making it nigh-impossible for global players such as Facebook to operate. They say the government’s heavy hand and unpredictability is counter-productive.