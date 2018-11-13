Preventing referendum sabotage

By Lin Chun-yuan 林春元

This month’s elections and the accompanying referendums are almost here. The large amount of publicity, debate and level of engagement surrounding the referendums has not only given the public a rare opportunity to reflect on and discuss important issues, but has further consolidated Taiwan’s democracy.

Referendums Nos. 10, 11 and 12 were proposed by two groups opposed to same-sex marriage and same-sex education. The groups established national referendum offices: the Office Opposed to the Anti-gay Referendums (反對愛家公投辦公室) and the Ren Ching Community Service Association (中華仁親社區關懷協會), which, in practice hold the same positions as the groups proposing the referendums.

Both offices obtained the right to participate in debates on the three referendums, creating the preposterous situation in which the debates are conducted in an echo chamber by two groups that are against same-sex rights.

This situation reveals the undemocratic nature of these groups and has severely damaged the referendum movement, which really should be a milestone for Taiwan’s democracy.

The basis for conducting referendum debates is set out in Article 17 of the Referendum Act (公民投票法), under additional powers granted to the Central Election Commission to carry out “two measures”: Measures for the Implementation of a National Referendum Presentation or Debate (全國性公民投票意見發表會或辯論會實施辦法) and Measures for the Establishment of a National Referendum Office and Staff (全國性公民投票辦事處及辦事人員設置辦法).

Article 17 of the act states that the commission “shall provide representatives of positive and negative opinions with the time to present their opinions or debate through national broadcast TV channels at public expense.”

Under Articles 2 and 7 of the rules on setting up referendum offices, the proposer of a referendum and representatives of groups supporting or opposing the referendum can establish an office simply by providing a few documents such as a registration form and an identification card.

The commission has the authority to review office permits, although the rules provide no further authority apart from verifying that the required documentation was correctly submitted.

Article 2 of the rules on setting up referendum debates states that the number of debates that registered campaign groups can participate in should be determined by drawing lots.

A combination of these two sets of rules created the absurd situation in which the two groups opposed to same-sex marriage were able to make a mockery of the process.

Supporters of the referendums against same-sex marriage were able to set up more than one office, monopolize the debates and deprive those opposed to the referendums of the opportunity to fully express their opinions.

The Referendum Act was meant to bring democracy closer to the public, employing direct democracy to make up for the limitations of representative democracy.

All referendum groups should be able to adequately mobilize supporters and fully express their opinions within the open market of free speech, thereby strengthening the democratic process.

The act stipulates that presentations and debates should held to avoid voters from being herded like sheep to vote for a particular cause and to prevent referendums from descending into populism, with emotion trumping rational thought and the majority suppressing minority groups.