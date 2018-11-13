EDITORIAL: Safeguarding democracy by voting

In a teleconference call to a Washington meeting of the Taiwanese Association of America on Saturday, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) urged Taiwanese expatriates to return home to vote in the Nov. 24 elections and “show the rest of the world their commitment to safeguarding the nation’s democracy.”

Her dual role as head of the Democratic Progressive Party no doubt influenced her remarks when she said: “The world is watching whether Taiwanese will vote for a China-leaning party or choose one that is committed to democracy and human rights.”

Putting political partisanship aside, there is merit to her call for Taiwanese to hold firm to the principles of democracy, which include conducting free and fair elections.

Although Chinese officials have repeatedly insisted that Beijing would not meddle in Taiwan’s elections, there have been enough reports to suggest otherwise, including confirmation by Investigation Bureau Director-General Leu Wen-jong (呂文忠) that China has, through funding candidates’ campaigns or offering travel junkets, sought Taiwanese voters’ support for its favored candidates.

There have also been allegations that Chinese authorities have “collaborated” with Chinese airlines to provide exceptionally low-priced tickets for Taiwan-bound flights ahead of the elections, so that the so-called “voting troops” — a term Taiwanese media use to describe China-based Taiwanese who, either of their own accord or feeling coerced, return home to vote for a particular candidate or party — could sway the results in Beijing’s favor.

National Police Agency Deputy Director-General Chiu Feng-kuang (邱豐光) last week said the police had so far seized about NT$9.73 billion (US$315 million) from people suspected of taking bets on the elections.

Given that figure, some political observers have said the other side of the Taiwan Strait should be considered a primary source of the money.

Holding a fair election free of intimidation and outside interference is a basic requirement for a democracy. If that basic ground is not held, Taiwan’s democracy would be fragile and vulnerable.

While the nation’s relatively bloodless transformation from authoritarian rule to democracy has often been touted as a success story worthy of praise and recognition, its road to democratization over the past three decades has not been without challenges.

In terms of free and fair elections, Taiwan has had its share of struggles, given its historical milieu.

Until the Act Governing the Handling of Ill-gotten Properties by Political Parties and Their Affiliate Organizations (政黨及其附隨組織不當取得財產處理條例) was passed by the Legislative Yuan on July 25, 2016, candidates other than those of the Chinese Nationalist Pary (KMT) were at a disadvantage, given the KMT’s enormous wealth. It was not until the passage of that law that all political parties could be sure of a level playing field as they compete for voters’ support.

Taiwan now faces an even more difficult challenge: holding free elections amid clandestine Chinese moves.

A National Security Bureau source earlier this month said that China has been engaged in massive “cognitive hacking” against Taiwanese voters ahead of this month’s elections in practice for manipulating the 2020 elections in favor of Beijing.

Tsai’s call for voters “to safeguard the nation’s democracy” should be taken seriously. Each and every voter should take their ability to cast a free vote seriously. Their collective voice will help consolidate the nation’s young democracy.