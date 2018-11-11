Facebook’s ‘fake news’ problem goes far deeper than hoaxes

By Sarah Frier / Bloomberg

In February, the YourNewsWire page on Facebook was at its peak popularity, boosted by its salacious post claiming that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was late Cuban president Fidel Castro’s love child.

That story, shared 1,800 times, represented exactly the kind of content Facebook Inc had promised to clean up on its Web site — and which YourNewsWire prolifically produced. It was created to drive attention and therefore advertising revenue. It was also provably false.

YourNewsWire is still publishing, but its stories are not going viral on Facebook anymore and the Web site is finding it more difficult to make money. In the case of YourNewsWire, at least, Facebook delivered on its promises in time for Tuesday’s US midterm elections.

“In many ways, they’re an ideal test example in at least the limited scope of what Facebook said they wanted to do — to see blatantly false news debunked, and reduce its reach,” said Alexios Mantzarlis, who leads the International Fact-Checking Network at the Poynter Institute in St Petersburg, Florida.

It has been more than two years since the 2016 US presidential election conversation was muddied with viral false information, such as the report that then-US presidential candidate Donald Trump had been endorsed by the pope. While Facebook has admitted some responsibility for the spread of “fake news,” its road to fixing the problem has been slow.

The company decided it would limit its efforts to stories that were provably false and it would not do so directly. Instead, Facebook works with third-party fact-checkers, including PolitiFact and Snopes.

In interviews, fact-checkers said that they often only have enough staff members to address a few stories a week, sometimes long after they have gone viral. When stories are debunked, Facebook reduces their reach.

This week’s US election was unlikely to see a story go viral at the level of the fake pope endorsement article. Absent more data, it is hard to know how much to attribute that progress to Facebook.

Those who study the Internet’s worst offenders said that they were not resonating as much as they had in the past.

It might be that readers are wiser, TruthOrFiction.com managing editor Brooke Binkowski said.

“Readers have become more savvy,” said Binkowski, who used to work at Snopes, the Facebook partner. “They understand that fake news is a problem, and they’ve become more vigilant.”

Facebook built a system that specifically addresses hoax news Web sites and pages, but that shifted some of the fake news activity to posts and images that go viral in Facebook groups, in which old photos are often doctored or retitled to apply to current news events.

Facebook groups have helped spread misinformation about a caravan of immigrants walking on foot to the US border — falsely labeling the group as violent or diseased in a fear campaign that has bubbled up to Trump.

“Groups have become the preferred base for coordinated information influence activities on the platform,” not the Facebook pages that were active ahead of the 2016 election, Jonathan Albright, director of the Digital Forensics Initiative at Columbia University’s Tow Center for Digital Journalism, said in a report.

“It is Facebook’s Groups — right here, right now — that I feel represents the greatest short-term threat to election news and information integrity,” Albright said.