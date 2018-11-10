By Steve Rose / The Guardian

If Minnesota Experimental City had been a roaring success, you would probably have heard of it. Perhaps you would even be living there. You would also have heard of its chief designer: Athelstan Spilhaus.

The science-fiction name sounds too on-the-nose to be true, but Spilhaus was real and so, for a time, was his utopian brainchild — at least on paper. Originally from South Africa, by way of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Spilhaus was a postwar polymath in the vein of Buckminster Fuller.

He seems to have been an expert in everything from engineering to urban planning, to atmospheric science to oceanography. And, like Fuller, he believed that science and technology could solve most of humankind’s problems. If we could send a human into space, we could do anything.

Spilhaus proposed such solutions weekly in his future-science comic strip series Our New Age, which was widely syndicated in US newspapers from 1957 to 1973. Getting such visions off the paper turned out to be a different story, but an instructive one, as told in the new documentary The Experimental City, directed by Chad Freidrichs.

Looking at projections in the early ’60s, Spilhaus saw that the US’ population was set to grow to 400 million by the 21st century, which translated into the equivalent of building 12 new cities of 250,000 people annually.

This was in an era when existing cities were dying — blighted by crime, urban decay and “white flight” to the suburbs. So in true postwar visionary style, Spilhaus rethought the entire concept of the city from first principles.

He called it a “total systems experiment.”

In proposing his prototype 21st-century city, Spilhaus correctly diagnosed many of the shortcomings of the 20th-century one. He cottoned on early to concepts such as air pollution, even speculating that it was changing the Earth’s atmosphere.

He focused on the problem of waste, noting that prosperity in the 1950s and 1960s US was being measured in terms of consumption and saying that “waste is a resource that we don’t yet know how to use.”

In his city, everything would be recycled. He questioned the amount of urban space given over to roads and proposed that the city of the future be free of the internal combustion engine, or at least that cars be integrated into a “dual-mode” guideway — whereby automobiles come off the road and on to a guided rail-like system that moves them around the city independent of the drivers.

All of this infrastructure — transport, utilities, parking, air pollution-removal technology — could be built underground, leaving clear civic space at ground level. Spilhaus even anticipated that people would have PCs in their homes one day, which they would use for shopping and education.

Spilhaus loved the mechanics of systems — but he was no architect.

Minnesota Experimental City (MXC) began in earnest in 1966, when Spilhaus found a powerful ally in the form of Otto Silha, publisher of the Minnesota Star Tribune. Their joint PR campaign brought on other well-connected advocates: a four-star general; then-US president Lyndon B. Johnson’s physician; civil rights leader Muriel Snowden; even Fuller himself (at one point MXC was to be covered in a giant glass geodesic dome, like the one Fuller had proposed putting over Manhattan in 1960).

With the support of then-US vice president Hubert Humphrey, a former Minnesota senator, MXC received about US$250,000 of federal funds in 1967. Corporations including Boeing, Ford and Honeywell pledged to invest. The total cost of the project was estimated at US$10 billion, completion date: 1984.