Socialism with true Chinese attributes

By Dean Gardener Lee

China, by adopting “socialism with Chinese characteristics,” or state capitalism, has become the second world economic power in less than four decades. With the newfound wealth and technology, it is challenging the US world leadership, and aiming to occupy Taiwan by force.

US President Donald Trump, a successful businessman, earlier this year initiated a progressive trade war against China to correct the unfair trade practices of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

US Vice President Mike Pence on Oct. 4 expanded the president’s complaints, with stern accusations of China’s authoritarian expansion of economy, politics and military, among others.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying (華春瑩) responded the next day, insisting that the country is confident in socialism with Chinese characteristics.

It can lead China to prosperity and happiness, and no one can stop Chinese from marching on its path, she said.

Therefore it is necessary to examine the true “Chinese characteristics.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), the supreme leader of the Chinese Communist Party, advocates Chinese culture — exemplified by Confucianism — as the foundation of socialism with Chinese characteristics. However, Chinese culture has never known modern free enterprise, much less individual human rights, freedom and democracy. These are the prime reasons of sustained prosperity in the US and other free nations. As a result, China is a nation of men, but not of laws. It is a state-controlled economy.

Xi rejects Western democracy. His absurd ideology is deeply influenced by Middle Kingdom chauvinism, which has been indoctrinated by the past emperors since the beginning of Chinese history.

Most Chinese believe China is at the center of the universe, its culture is superior and the emperor is always above the law, while foreigners are barbaric and inferior. These perspectives lead to ruthless and brutal leadership.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members in Taiwan carry the same ideology as Xi. Former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), despite having a law degree from Harvard, initially objected to democracy. As the country’s democracy advanced, he became a democratic impostor before the presidential election, then became a quasi-dictator during his presidency. He indulged in political persecution of his predecessor, Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), by abusing the judicial system, which is still replete with poorly qualified KMT members whom Ma appointed.

Thus socialism with Chinese characteristics combined with international communism in the Chinese regime is a dangerous threat to the free world as Pence elaborated on in his speech.

The world is fortunate to have Trump and his administration bravely facing up to the occasion and countering this evil force. The free world must join the US and force China to abandon its ambitions to rule the world with this despicable communist autocracy.

China must be reminded that the US has strived for free democracy and free enterprise for more than 200 years. The country defended the freedom of the world in World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam war, as well as by countering Middle East despots and terrorists.

The US generously rehabilitated war-torn Germany, France, Japan and Italy, an even China after World War II.

Socialism with Chinese characteristics was genuinely supported by the US for years up to recent times.