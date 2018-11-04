EDITORIAL: The right to live free from bigotry

The New Power Party (NPP) on Wednesday accused the Happiness of the Next Generation Alliance, which is opposed to same-sex marriage, of trying to control both sides of a televised debate on gay marriage.

NPP Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) said the alliance’s actions were harmful to the spirit of the referendum, but the issue might be even more serious than that.

Article 2 of the Referendum Act (公民投票法), which was amended on Dec. 12 last year, states that basic tenets of the Constitution — such as the nation’s official title and territory — may not be altered through a referendum.

The amendment’s passage through the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-controlled legislature was a source of great disappointment for many DPP supporters who had voted for the party in the hope that it would help them realize their dream of de jure independence.

The Council of Grand Justices on May 25 last year ruled that the Civil Code, which defines marriage as a union between a woman and a man, “violated” constitutional guarantees of freedom of marriage and equality, and asked the legislature to amend relevant laws within two years to allow marriage equality.

However, nearly a year-and-a-half later, the government has yet to act on the council’s ruling, which has led to allegations that the DPP is kowtowing to lobbyists, with some saying that this has contributed to the decline in the party’s popularity since President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in May 2016.

If a referendum on independence is determined to be “unconstitutional” and not allowed, then how can referendums against gay marriage be allowed?

Church groups cite freedom of speech in their protests against gay marriage, abortion and other issues that run counter to their beliefs.

However, in Taiwan, there are limits to the freedom of expression.

The NPP knows this quite well, as NPP Executive Chairman Huang Kuo-chang (黃國昌) and NPP Legislator Hsu Yung-ming (徐永明) were in February summoned to court over a protest in front of the Presidential Office Building the month before. Hsu at the time urged the DPP to amend the Assembly and Parade Act (集會遊行法).

While the government can use the law to prevent the NPP from staging a protest in front of a government building, there is no law that prevents church groups from making public expressions of bigotry.

Article 310 of the Criminal Code criminalizes defamation or libel against an individual, but says nothing of offenses against identifiable groups.

In contrast, Canadian law contains various clauses prohibiting any form of expression that can be deemed to be made out of “hatred” toward an identifiable group and would cause that group harm.

While none of the Canadian laws that refer to “hatred” define it, in R versus Keegstra, decided in 1990, Canadian Chief Justice Brian Dickson said that hate speech is “predicated on destruction, and hatred against identifiable groups [and] therefore thrives on insensitivity, bigotry and destruction of both the target group and of the values of our society.”

The “values of society” is a subjective concept, but “bigotry” is an easily understood concept, and an attempt to disallow an identifiable group of people from enjoying what is a universal right within one’s society based on one’s own beliefs is a clear example of bigotry.

The government must decide whether it wishes for Taiwan to be a society that protects both the group and the individual from harm that comes from another’s expressions — much like the spirit of Canadian law — or a society where there is true freedom of expression without limitation — much like the spirit of US law. Straddling the fence is confusing and harmful to social cohesion.