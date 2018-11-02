Trump borrows old Nazi tactic: present the powerful as victims

By Timothy Snyder / The Guardian

The governing principle of US President Donald Trump’s administration is total irresponsibility, a claim of innocence from a position of power, something which happens to be an old fascist trick. As we see in the president’s reactions to US right-wing terrorism, he will always claim victimhood for himself and shift blame to the actual victims.

As we see in the motivations of the terrorists themselves, and in the long history of fascism, this maneuver can lead to murder.

The Nazis claimed a monopoly on victimhood. Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf (My Struggle) includes a lengthy pout about how Jews and other non-Germans made Hitler’s life as a young man in the Habsburg Monarchy difficult.

After stormtroopers attacked others in Germany in the early 1930s, they made a great fuss if one of their own was injured. The Horst Wessel Song, recalling a single Nazi who was killed, was on the lips of Germans who killed millions of people. World War II was for the Nazis’ self-defense against “global Jewry.”

The idea that the powerful must be coddled arose in a setting that recalls the US of today. The Habsburg Monarchy of Hitler’s youth was a multinational country with democratic institutions and a free press. Some Germans, members of the dominant nationality, felt threatened because others could vote and publish. Hitler was an extreme example of this kind of sentiment.

Today, some white Americans are similarly threatened by the presence of others in institutions they think of as their own. Among the targets of an accused pipe bomber were four women, five blacks and two Jews. Just as (some) Germans were the only serious national problem within the Habsburg Monarchy, so today are (some) white Americans the only serious threat to their own republic.

Hitler formulated his version of total irresponsibility after the disaster of World War I, which destroyed the Habsburg Monarchy and fragmented its German ally. He found an explanation for the disaster that spared the ego of the German nationalists who had supported it.

The world was a struggle among superior and inferior races, Hitler said.

If superior Germans were somehow defeated in a war, this only proved that an invisible power stood behind the visible facts: global Jewry.

According to Hitler, Jews inculcated ideas, such as that of individual rights, that drew people away from their natural bloodlust. The notion that Jews are responsible for civil rights or immigrant protection, one that seems to have motivated the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an example of this Hitlerian way of thinking.

As Jews are supposedly responsible for rights, they are blamed when people beyond the dominant group exercise rights. Because the spread of the norm of rights takes place in the mind, the only response, Hitler thought, was to remove Jews from the planet. The accused Pittsburgh murderer — who was quoted as saying “all Jews must die” — seems to have thought in just this way.

The attraction of the Nazi conspiracy-thinking is that we can feel like victims when we attack. Its vulnerability is that the world is full of facts. Hence Hitler’s hostility to journalism.

In the Germany of the early 1930s, the newspaper industry was suffering after a financial crisis. Hitler and other Nazis used the idea of the Luegenpresse (“lying press,” fake news”) to attack remaining journalists who were trying to report the facts.