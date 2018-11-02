Bromance could be brewing between Trump and Bolsonaro

By Brad Brooks / Reuters, SAO PAULO, Brazil

He has vowed to drain the swamp, slash regulations and get tough with China. Evangelicals and gun-rights advocates love him. He has denounced the media as “fake news.” Political foes? Lock ’em up.

Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro is an ardent admirer — and shrewd imitator — of US President Donald Trump, and that could usher in one of the warmest bilateral relationships in the Western Hemisphere.

Trump called to congratulate Bolsonaro on Sunday night, shortly after the far-right Brazilian Social Liberal Party presidential candidate scored a resounding victory at the polls, winning 55 percent of the vote following a mud-slinging campaign with a leftist rival.

Bolsonaro and Trump spoke of “a strong commitment to work side-by-side” on issues affecting Brazil, the US and beyond, the White House said.

Trump has bullied and wrangled with other leaders in the Americas, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, but in Bolsonaro, Trump will find a doppelganger whose world view and pugnacious style are strikingly similar to his own.

“Just like he wants to make America great, I want to make Brazil great,” former army captain Bolsonaro said in a TV interview in July.

The 63-year-old ran as an outsider bent on smashing what he sees as a corrupt and hidebound political system that has forgotten ordinary citizens. His fiery rhetoric and slurs against gays, women and minorities have thrilled followers who view him as an authentic straight shooter. He has championed law and order, patriotism and religious values — and he has demonized his leftist detractors as enemies of the people.

While many world leaders have held Trump at arm’s length, Bolsonaro has made no secret of his esteem. He has praised the US’ 45th president as a gutsy, decisive commander who has prevailed in the face of unfair criticism.

“Trump faced the same attacks I am facing — that he was a homophobe, a fascist, a racist, a Nazi,” Bolsonaro told reporters last year before his candidacy caught fire. “But the people believed in his platform. I was rooting for him.”

Such blandishments are likely to play well with Trump, who has shown an affinity for authoritarian leaders, particularly those who flatter and cajole him.

Christopher Garman, chief Americas analyst for New York-based political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, said that a new cross-hemisphere bromance could be in the offing.

“[Bolsonaro’s] win will surely herald a stronger bilateral relationship,” Garman said. “Bolsonaro not only is a self-professed fan of Donald Trump, but both were elected on a wave of anti-establishment anger with relatively similar ideological proclivities. The White House is likely to respond well, and Donald Trump has already shown he values personal relationships with foreign leaders.”

Bolsonaro has already signaled his plan to shift Brazilian foreign policy hard to the right, a development that would play well with the Trump administration.

He has said he would move Brazil’s embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following the lead of the US, and similar to Trump, Bolsonaro is rethinking his country’s membership in international organizations and treaties that he thinks might not be in Brazil’s best interest, including the Mercosur trade bloc, the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) group of large emerging economies and the Paris climate accord.