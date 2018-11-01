Brazil turns right with Bolsonaro’s commanding win

By Raymond Colitt, David Biller and Bruce Douglas / Bloomberg

Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday swept to power in Brazil’s presidential election, marking a hard pivot to the right that promises to open up the resource-rich economy to private investment, strengthen ties with the US and unleash an aggressive crackdown on epidemic crime.

The former army captain trounced Fernando Haddad, a leftist former Sao Paulo mayor whose Workers’ Party became synonymous with graft, winning 55.2 percent of the vote to Haddad’s 44.8 percent.

His supporters thronged public places throughout the fifth-largest nation, celebrating with flags, music and fireworks.

“I make you my witnesses that this government will be a defender of the constitution, of democracy and of freedom,” Bolsonaro told a crowd of supporters in Rio de Janeiro. “This is a promise, not from a party, not the words of a man, it’s an oath to God.”

A little-known lawmaker for almost three decades, Bolsonaro, 63, drew public attention with tough talk.

He promised to suppress the nation’s lawlessness by meeting violence with violence, insulted minorities and women, waxed nostalgic for Brazil’s dictatorship and expressed doubts about the electoral process itself.

His unforgiving politics places him among nationalists such as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and US President Donald Trump, who called Bolsonaro shortly after his victory was declared.

‘NOT APOCALYPTIC’

However, to many, Bolsonaro is the best hope to revive an ailing economy and streamline an inefficient state.

“The biggest risk is an erosion of democracy, though I’m not apocalyptic,” said Michael Shifter, head of the Inter-American Dialogue in Washington. “The opportunity is that he could stop the economic hemorrhaging.”

Bolsonaro’s supporters on Sunday were not concerned with the finer points of political economy.

A crowd surrounding his beachside home in Rio honked horns, sang the Brazilian national anthem and waved the green-and-yellow national flag.

The music stopped abruptly when he spoke.

One woman said to her husband, “look, the Myth is talking,” and they hustled toward a screen to watch.

“Liberty is a fundamental principle,” Bolsonaro said. “Liberty to walk freely in the streets throughout this country. Political and religious freedom. Liberty to inform and have opinions.”

“As a defender of liberty, I will guide a government that defends and protects the rights of the citizens,” he said.

Since the height of Brazil’s commodity-driven boom nearly a decade ago, Brazilians have seen millions of jobs evaporate, lines at hospitals grow and violence explode to the point that more than 60,000 people a year are murdered.

For years, impatient voters have watched news reports of politicians and executives being caught with vast sums of taxpayer money in suitcases or Swiss bank accounts while roads and schools crumbled.

Haddad, a former education minister in addition to running the nation’s largest city, joined the race only after courts barred former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva thanks to his imprisonment on corruption charges.

In the end, Haddad was unable to overcome that tainted legacy.

He told a crowd in Sao Paulo that he had a responsibility to the 46 million people who supported his bid to oppose the next government to defend “national interests.”

“We must defend this nation from those who are disrespectfully seeking to usurp our legacy — civil rights, workers’ rights and social rights,” he said.