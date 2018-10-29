Diaspora’s view of Alliance-DPP rift

By Chin Su 蘇成彬

On Dec. 21, 2007, and again on March 5, 2008, just days before Taiwan’s presidential election, then-US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice issued an unusually sharp rebuke to then-president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), calling a planned referendum on UN membership “provocative and a bad idea that promises no real benefits for the people of Taiwan on the international stage.”

Rice’s remarks probably instilled an element of fear in Taiwan’s electorate regarding the referendum, perhaps contributing to a certain extent to the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) defeat in the 2008 election.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) likely had this in mind when dealing with the Formosa Alliance.

Fast-forward to now and a horrid picture of Taiwan under “siege” from China has been painted. Beijing has ramped up its exercises in the Taiwan Strait, circumnavigating Taiwan with warships and bombers to intimidate Taiwan. Beijing continues to poach Taiwan’s allies and forces international companies to refer to Taiwan as a province of China.

The Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) United Front Work Department — often in concert with China-friendly media in Taiwan — spreads fake news to sow public chaos aimed at tilting the elections in its favor.

Tsai’s government, cognizant of the China factor, must have faced immense pressure because of the alliance’s call for a “referendum on independence.”

However, the fight for Taiwanese sovereignty seems to have taken a turn for the better considering some positive overtones from Washington.

The Taiwan Travel Act unanimously passed both chambers of the US Congress and was signed by US President Donald Trump.

Section 1257 of the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019 requires that the US secretary of defense, in consultation with appropriate Taiwanese counterparts, conduct a comprehensive assessment of Taiwan’s military forces and provide recommendations to improve its defense, and then, in consultation with the US secretary of state, submit the recommendation to congressional defense committees.

When El Salvador switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China, Republican senators Cory Gardner and Marco Rubio, and Democratic senators Ed Markey and Bob Menendez, swiftly introduced the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act with provisions to punish and discourage countries from switching diplomatic ties away from Taiwan.

Last, but not least, many individuals who are hawkish toward China but friendly to Taiwan have been appointed to key positions in Trump’s White House and Cabinet.

Against this backdrop, it is logical and understandable that the long-frustrated advocates of independence demanded a referendum to advance their goal.

Their question probably could be phrased as: If not now, when?

Skeptical of the CCP’s ability to impose tight control over its citizens if the country prospered economically, former US president Bill Clinton once famously quipped that controlling the Internet would be “like trying to nail Jell-O to the wall,” implying that with China’s advancement in the economic and technological sphere, individual liberties and the rule of law under a democratic institution must follow.

This was a common consensus among most Western politicians and China experts, and the consensus by which Western firms transferred their proprietary secrets to their Chinese partners in exchange for market access.