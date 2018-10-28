Brexit might spell the end of Conservative Party in UK

By Toby Helm / The Observer

After news filtered through from Brussels that British Prime Minister Theresa May was open to the idea of extending the post-Brexit transition period beyond December 2020, a senior Conservative Party minister could not handle the volume of telephone calls and texts he was receiving late into the night from fellow members of the British parliament.

“In the end I had to just switch the bloody thing off,” he said. “It was all kicking off yet again.”

The next day Tory “Leavers” and “Remainers” held rival meetings in the British House of Commons to plot their responses. Hardliners were as deeply divided as ever, but the vast majority of Tory members from all sides were united about one thing: This was another huge Brexit blunder by the prime minister.

“Part of me was thinking that I was going to have to fire off a letter calling for a vote of no confidence in the woman,” one ardent Remainer said. “It is her dithering, her prevarication, her lack of bravery and leadership that had finally made me think she had to go, that she was really the problem, but then I thought: Whoa, whoa ... wait a minute, maybe that’s not right. Who would we get instead? What about the country? Take a breath. Be careful what you wish for.”

May made yet another statement to the Commons last Monday on her disastrously deadlocked Brexit negotiations. The previous week she had to do the same, standing up and telling members how a dash to Brussels by British Secretary of State for Exiting the EU Dominic Raab the day before had failed to secure any breakthrough on issues regarding the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Members admire her stamina as she and ministers shuttle gamely to and from the Belgian capital, but they increasingly wonder if there is any guiding purpose.

This time, May is to report to members of parliament on a summit in Brussels last week — billed beforehand as the moment of truth when a Brexit deal simply had to be done, but ending up with the EU and UK still unable to agree and everything being put off again.

Before the summit, in an attempt to be helpful, EU leaders had floated the idea that the 20-month post-Brexit transition period, during which the UK will effectively remain inside the EU’s economic system to smooth the path out, could be extended well into 2021.

This, they said, would give everyone extra time to conclude a long-term EU-UK trade deal and sort out issues on the Irish border.

When the summit got under way, May appeared at first to be open to the idea, but she was far more circumspect after learning how her members of parliament were reacting. Most were appalled, Remainers and Leavers alike.

One senior Conservative member of parliament who favors the softest of Brexits said: “The very idea that May could entertain an extension and say so out of the blue shows how completely intellectually redundant No. 10 [Downing Street] is. You do not achieve anything by simply putting things back, by stopping the clock. British people and British businesses just want to get on with it, to get this over. They want to find a deal, whatever it is. What on Earth is an extra few months on the end of the transition going to achieve?”

Another Tory moderate said: “You could guess the reaction of the hard Brexiters the moment the word ‘extension’ was uttered. Months or years more as a vassal state, more billions to Brussels. Brexit delayed. Of course they would reject it outright.”