Looking after the soil could save the planet

By Gabrielle Chan / The Guardian

From the red soil of his hometown in the Western Australian outback town of Wiluna, Michael Jeffery very nearly became a farmer. He opted for being a soldier instead, serving in Malaya, Borneo and Vietnam, where he was awarded the Military Cross and the South Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry.

After a distinguished military career, he served as governor of his home state of Western Australia and Australian governor-general, representing Queen Elizabeth II, Australia’s head of state.

So he does not enter public debate lightly, but he is highly exercised by his latest topic: restoring Australia’s ancient soils.

It was a world first when he was appointed by former Australian prime minister Julia Gillard’s Labor government as the first national soil advocate in 2012, and his term was extended under former National party leader and then-minister for agriculture Barnaby Joyce.

Since then, he has consulted with thousands of farmers, indigenous land managers, policymakers, students and interest groups across the country.

It has taken six years, but now he has a very simple message for politicians in his report, Restore the Soil: Prosper the Nation — Australia’s soil, water and vegetation should be declared national strategic assets.

“The emerging concept of ‘soil security’ also underpins the world’s six existential challenges: food, water and energy security, climate change abatement, biodiversity protection and human health,” he wrote to the prime minister’s office. “I believe that soil and water security will increasingly underpin global social stability and security.”

Some of the recommendations could be controversial for many of Australia’s conventional farmers. For example, Jeffery has urged governments to support farmers to embrace regenerative farming and cut back on agricultural chemical and non-organic fertilizer usage.

He believes improving soil health could help reduce carbon to neutralize Australia’s emissions. He wants to see properly funded agricultural education for Australia’s farmers and agronomists, as well as soil and water scientists — independent from companies with vested interests. He also wants farmers to be paid a fair price for food.

“It’s a no-brainer, there should be no political dissension at all,” Jeffery told the Guardian Australia. “Who is going to knock restoring agricultural landscapes? It’s about what comes out of the soil, like clean water, all our food, timber and fiber at a time when the planet, due to overpopulation and bad agricultural methods, is destroying it hand over fist.”

Improving soil health has the potential to neutralize Australia’s annual emissions of 600 million tonnes of carbon dioxide and would allow a more orderly transition to renewable energy sources, Jeffery said.

“The real fact is undeniable: Our country [has] continued to lose carbon due to poor soil and water management,” Jeffery said. “If we don’t go to regenerative agriculture, we will continue to mine soils, particularly of carbon. This is the great loss and it is not being admitted. If you continue to mine carbon, you are shot.”

“It’s not the total measurement of soil health, but it’s a good indicator and it facilitates the retention of water in soil — 50 percent of our rain is not getting into the soil and that is causing so much of the problem,” he said. “If we get agriculture right, we could pull down as much carbon as we are emitting.”