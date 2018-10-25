Transparent academic credentials

By Chang Huey-por 張惠博

Looking through Taiwan’s election history, there have always been some candidates who have attempted to embellish and improve their academic credentials. Any untruths are invariably uncovered and the candidate, faced with an onslaught of criticism, is forced to bow out.

This time, a well-known, up-and-coming member of the political scene running in next month’s elections claimed to have attended a certain university’s postgraduate school, despite having only been admitted in the middle of May and classes not even having commenced.

Unsurprisingly, a netizen has picked up on this and ridiculed the candidate. Whether this will have an effect on the candidate’s electoral chances, only time will tell.

To get around a weak academic background, seasoned politicians use creative methods.

For instance, a mayoral candidate might choose to omit the name of their elementary, junior, senior or vocational high schools and bachelor’s degree on the candidate registration form, instead writing the name of a graduate school in the US or the name of a university where they claim to have studied for a doctorate.

However, an opaque resume invariably invites the questions: How and where did they complete their education prior to going to university — and if no detailed information is provided — precisely when and where did they study in the US and did they complete their studies?

If they simply write the name of an academic institution with no further detail, then it is natural to assume that the candidate has not yet graduated, is still studying or has dropped out.

Leaving gaps in resumes is not a clever thing to do; candidates only dig a hole for themselves and are later forced to provide detailed information to dispel doubts.

Candidates must accurately detail their their academic backgrounds according to the usual norms and standards, including the full name of the institution, the faculty name, and commencement and graduation dates.

Not only would this help build trust, it is also a basic level of courtesy and honesty that candidates should be affording to those who they seek to represent.

Chang Huey-por is a former president of National Changhua University of Education.

Translated by Edward Jones