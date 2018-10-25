EDITORIAL: A ‘kairos’ moment for LGBT rights

The ancient Greek word kairos refers to time in the sense of the opportune moment an action should be taken. Kairos is also the name of a news outlet with a strong anti-same-sex marriage stance.

For people on either side of the marriage equality debate in Taiwan, the upcoming referendum on same-sex marriage is a momentous event that demands serious reflection.

The Council of Grand Justices has already ruled on the topic, with Interpretation No. 748 in favor of allowing same-sex couples to register their marriages, and requiring the legislature to amend the law within two years.

What is now needed is reasoned debate, with the two sides communicating their positions with clarity so the public can understand the issues. The two sides must try to understand each other’s view, even though that is not likely to happen.

Put aside the talk of society’s descent into bestiality should same-sex marriages be allowed; forget the contention that marriage equality spells the end of procreation. Those arguments are so ridiculous, facile and offensive that there is no point dwelling on them, while the subtler arguments are more pernicious.

Kairos published an article on Friday last week, titled “Homosexual lifestyle impacts physical and psychological well-being; promoting marriage equality is tantamount to encouraging dangerous lifestyle choices.”

The accompanying photographs were from a gay pride march: One showed a woman holding up a sign that read “Welcome to touch my breasts; just ask me first;” the other showed men dressed in bondage gear, with their buttocks partially exposed, while the caption said the pictures demonstrated the truth of LGBT culture and “permissive ideology.”

The article quotes, and provides links to, various pieces of research purporting to demonstrate the negative effects of a homosexual lifestyle, which it said include permissiveness and increased risk of contracting sexually transmitted diseases; a higher likelihood of sexual violence at the hands of a partner; and a higher risk of developing psychological problems “contributing to shorter average lifespans for homosexuals compared to heterosexuals.”

The article also states that long-term monogamous same-sex relationships — “especially between men” — are few and far between.

The veracity of the article’s contentions, and the degree to which the “evidence” might have been taken out of context, misrepresented or cherry-picked notwithstanding, the article could be read as an argument in favor of marriage equality.

Taiwan is relatively tolerant of the LGBT community. It was not always so. Even now, many LGBT people are reluctant to come out for fear of prejudice, ostracization, ridicule or worse.

The culture that has arisen in the LGBT community would have been shaped to one degree or the other by the fact that this community has been treated differently, and had rights and acceptance denied them.

Marriage equality is about changing attitudes as part of a wider culture of acceptance and inclusion, about saying that the members of a minority are in no way “other” or weird, wrong, degenerate or “evil.”

Would the author of the Kairos article find it difficult to understand that being told you are somehow perverted or evil, and not being able to express feelings that go to the core of your self-identity, would somehow affect your mental health, or drive you to substance abuse?