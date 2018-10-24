Following the route of the long trek

By Christine Armario / AP

About 1.9 million Venezuelans have fled their collapsing nation since 2015 in one of the largest migrations in the world in recent years. The most desperate cannot afford a bus or plane ticket, and so they risk their lives to escape on foot.

Every day, more than 650 migrants start on the walk out of Venezuela.

They rush illegally across the border with Colombia, frequently encountering armed criminals. They walk for kilometers along roads, carrying their belongings. They wrap themselves in blankets, bracing against the cold of frigid mountains.

For nine days, a team of Associated Press journalists followed a Venezuelan mother and daughter as they crossed three borders and nearly 3,460km.

This is an account of the people, places and dangers the migrants encounter along the way.

PERILOUS CROSSING

VILLA DEL ROSARIO, Colombia — Most Venezuelans buy a bus ticket to the border with Colombia, but cannot cross through an official checkpoint because they lack the proper documents, such as a passport.

Instead they traverse one of hundreds of illegal dirt road crossings that are ruled by armed criminals dressed in green fatigues.

These illegal groups frequently rob and assault migrants who cannot pay the equivalent of US$10 in Colombian pesos or Venezuelan bolivars, or about half what a Venezuelan earning the minimum wage might make in a month.

Aurelix Lira, 20, and her boyfriend were robbed of their cellphone after being unable to hand over any cash.

“You’ll have to pay!” said an armed man who rummaged through their belongings.

Authorities have struggled to wrestle control of the no-man’s land between both nations. In the meantime, Venezuelans are being recruited into illegal activities such as drug trafficking.

“They are very much in the wind,” said Jeremy McDermott, executive director of InSight Crime, a group that studies organized crime in Latin America, “which makes them extremely vulnerable to exploitation and recruitment by organized crime.”

THE WAILING WALL

LOS PATIOS, Colombia — The small stand where Martha Elena Alarcon, 54, sells soda, chips and sugarcane juice is where many migrants fleeing by foot stop for a moment’s rest.

When Venezuelans began arriving at her doorstep about a year ago, she would give them water and bread. As the numbers skyrocketed, she asked them to write a message.

The walls of the tin roof building are now covered in hundreds of messages written on nearly worthless Venezuelan bolivars and bright colored sheets of paper.

Five travelers writing in black ink said they were “walking to a better life thanks to our president, who is either blind or a brute and making everyone in Venezuela flee.”

One pregnant woman traveling with her three-year-old old daughter, Sofia, said the journey had been trying and wrote: “God please protect us.”

The list of names in each note is one of the only written records documenting who is walking and where.

Alarcon recalled how one woman came across the name of a cousin she had not heard from in one of the messages.

“She’s OK!” the migrant told her in relief.

A FRIGID PARAMO

TONA, Colombia — The road leading to the city of Bucaramanga passes through a frigid paramo known as “the icebox” that has struck fear into the hearts of migrants unprepared for temperatures down to 10 degrees below freezing.

Marta Duque, 55, welcomes upward of 300 migrants a day into her home in Pamplona, where she gives them food and warm clothes and warns against sleeping outside.