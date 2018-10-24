EDITORIAL: Stopping destruction of historic sites

The demolition of an 80-year-old mansion in Tainan’s Sinying District (新營) on Oct. 13 is just the latest incident involving abrupt removal of historic sites.

The overnight destruction of the 55-year-old Jiaosi Cathedral (礁溪天主堂) on June 6 was dubbed the “darkest day in Yilan’s cultural heritage,” as the perpetrators took advantage of a lapse in the cathedral’s temporary historic site status to avoid serious punishment, with a maximum fine of only NT$3,000 (US$96.82 at the current exchange rate).

The punishment, according to the latest version of the Cultural Heritage Protection Act (文化資產保存法), would have been a prison sentence of six months to five years, and a fine of NT$500,000 to NT$20 million, had the site’s status been renewed.

However, the increased penalty has not been enough to deter these incidents. In February, the 83-year-old Taiyuandi (太原地) historical residence in Hsinchu was razed in a few hours, even though it was listed as a temporary historic site, with the owners risking punishment in order to sell it to a developer. There have been numerous similar incidents throughout the year.

What is worse is since the Tainan mansion was merely on a watchlist for potential heritage sites, there was no specific penalty for its destruction. The government made good on its vow to come down hard on these incidents, immediately enacting new regulations that would apply the punishments to any site on the watchlist.

While one might question why this point was not considered when the act was being amended, at least the government reacted immediately.

However, as in all social ills, punishment is not enough, with the Taiyuandi case being a prime example.

In addition, with stricter punishments, more landowners might be tempted to quickly destroy their structures before they even make it to the watchlist.

After the destruction of Taiyuandi, Hsinchu Cultural Affairs Bureau Director Liao Chih-chien (廖志堅) lamented that the current law does not provide enough incentives for people to preserve historic properties, urging the government to switch from transfer of development rights and tax breaks to more attractive financial rewards.

Preservationist Lee Chien-lang (李乾朗) expressed the same views in July, comparing current incentives to a mere “certificate.”

Furthermore, it seems like a lot of this heritage status is reactionary, as these sites usually receive government attention only after preservationists learn of the landowners’ intentions to redevelop the site. By then, it is usually too late, as the owners are often in need of money to make such a decision.

The most important piece of the puzzle is to pre-emptively work with the owners and convince them of the value and long-term potential of cultural preservation. Directly alerting the government and launching aggressive Internet campaigns, which seems to be the norm, often only anger the landowners and make them even less likely to cooperate.

Landowners should not be painted as greedy and callous, as it is their property after all and nobody likes to be told what to do with their possessions. Their full cooperation is needed for the sites’ long-term preservation plans, and bashing them will not help.

It is great to see the government take swift action — but it needs to quickly follow up to solve the problem comprehensively.