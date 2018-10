People in Ukraine struggle with raising homosexual teenagers

By Lin Taylor / Thomson Reuters Foundation, KIEV

It was the poems that gave it away. Heartfelt writings about a man’s love for a man and a woman’s love for a woman found on the family computer sent Olena Globa into a seething rage when she confronted her then-teenaged son about his sexuality.

“I sat down on the sofa next to him. I remember I was looking straight at the door, and I — very sharply, very angrily — asked him: ‘Are you a faggot?’” said Globa, sitting in her apartment in the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

“My ideal family turned into a nightmare,” the 54-year-old English language teacher told reporters.

It took eight years for Globa to accept her son’s sexuality and the battle to overcome her prejudices set her on a new path: helping other Ukrainian families accept their gay children, too.

Homosexuality has been legal in Ukraine since 1991 with the authorities increasing their support for gay rights since a pro-Western government took power in 2014, and in 2015 passed a law banning workplace discrimination against the LGBT+ community.

However, human rights group say many people in the former Soviet Union still find it hard to accept anyone being lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender, and homophobia is widespread.

Globa also began campaigning for LGBT+ rights — and not just because she thought it was the right thing to do.

Her only son’s life depended on it.

A gay activist, Bogdan fled to the US in 2016, fearing for his life. If her son is ever to come home, his mother knows his rights and safety must first be secured.

LGBT+ people are often harassed by strangers and by their own relatives, and face stigma, discrimination and sometimes violent attacks, charities say.

The country scored 21 out of 100 points in an analysis this year by EU-funded Rainbow Europe ranking LGBT+ people’s rights in Europe, coming 36th out of 49 nations.

“We can talk freely and openly here about almost anything, except this group of people,” said Janthomas Hiemstra, head of the UN Development Program office in Ukraine, which advocates for LGBT+ rights.

“We’ve been observing that there have been subliminal, but also explicit notions that ‘lifestyles like that’ should not be tolerated in the country,” Hiemstra said in a telephone interview.

Yet tolerance is what Globa is hoping to spread, founding TERGO in 2013 to educate Ukrainian families of LGBT+ people.

“We know that society is homophobic and it’s difficult to change society in one moment. It’s easier to change a mother or a father who raised their child. It’s easier to change their attitude first and then we’ll start with society,” she said.

“The biggest homophobic person in Ukraine was me, but I’m not contagious anymore,” she said.

Apart from providing social support, TERGO uses psychologists to run training sessions to help parents understand what their LGBT+ children are going through.

Yet what began in secret is still, to this day, controversial in parts of Ukraine, with protesters commonly disrupting TERGO meetings, vandalising LGBT+ poster campaigns, or flooding their social media with hateful comments.

Still, families from all over Ukraine — and beyond — turn to the organization for guidance, with its members reaching 1,000.

“These training sessions make you think about who we are, and who our children are,” said Nina Mikhailova, a 72-year-old Russian mother of a transgender person.