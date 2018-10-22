Spurning the DPP will not further nationhood

By Tiffany Hsiao 蕭文婷

Anyone who knows about the history of Ireland will likely be familiar with the two campaigns for Irish independence: the Home Rule movement, which campaigned for self-governing independent status within the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland, and the campaign for complete independence and sovereignty.

These campaigns were not without conflict, and neither did any side emerge untainted by one scandal or the other.

The movements involved in these campaigns — the independence and labor rights movements were closely connected — had been gaining momentum for decades leading up to the Easter Rising in 1916 and the establishment of the Irish Free State in 1922.

The history of Irish independence somewhat resembles that of Taiwanese independence, except that the Irish radicals striving for complete independence from the UK plotted assassinations and initiated revolutions to resist the British, rather than spending their time berating lawmakers in the House of Commons keen to maintain the “status quo” of the time.

Leaders of both campaigns are now remembered and commemorated by the Irish. The O’Connell Bridge over the River Liffey in Dublin, for example, was named after Daniel O’Connell, who campaigned for allowing Irish Catholics to sit in the British Parliament and repealing the Acts of Union.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) took power through elections, but it has not yet been able to achieve de jure Taiwanese independence due to the constraints imposed by the international context, in which great world powers compete and scheme against each other.

President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration has devoted visible efforts to safeguarding Taiwanese sovereignty, even though the result still leaves something to be desired.

While the Formosa Alliance’s appeals can certainly serve as a channel for the public to vent their frustration, one does wonder what leveling criticisms at the DPP administration will ultimately achieve.

An opinion piece published in the Chinese-language Liberty Times (the Taipei Times’ sister newspaper) on Oct. 14 suggested an alternative of “not casting one’s ballot in tears.”

The article was truly baffling, as its author failed to explain how the DPP’s losing power would further the goal of Taiwanese independence. Neither did the author mention what the next step would be to get closer to Taiwanese independence after chiding the DPP.

I can relate to the frustration of being a “free person,” but demonstrations in the streets can hardly achieve anything. If they could, US President Donald Trump would have been forced to step down long ago. Criticizing and blaming the government certainly count as a form of public oversight of the government, but constructive discussion and feasible plans — regardless of the scale — would really be helpful to the nation.

Tiffany Hsiao is a Taiwanese expatriate and a physician residing in the US.

Translated by Chang Ho-ming.