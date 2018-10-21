[ LETTER ]

Moral leaders needed

With the nine-in-one elections increasingly heating up, media outlets have turned their focus to the topics originally spread out of the “new media” platforms on the Internet, such as fake news, maliciously remade online video clips, the invasion by China’s shadowy “Internet water army” ghostwriters and the irrational assaults launched by netizens out of blind patriotism.

The new force of influence, led by the voices from virtual reality, enables candidates who are familiar with digital marketing techniques to reap the benefits of “monopoly” and enjoy higher marginal utility through their earlier engagement with the Internet. Candidates who prefer traditional campaigning strategies pale by comparison, as they are unable to gain higher exposure.

However, flashy network traffic, huge numbers of fans on social networks and online hits, among other big data, only represent a candidate’s popularity and their success in digital marketing. These numbers do not represent their actual support rate, nor do they guarantee a candidate’s performance, suitability and competence.

The public should turn the focus back to the core, which means a candidate’s personality, concrete policy platforms, administrative and management ability, as well as their moral character, integrity and value, lest they blindly support someone or get lost during the campaigning period.

The Internet being a double-edged sword manifests itself fully in negative fake news stories and the “dark force” that maliciously defames and attacks one’s competitors.

Unfortunately, many candidates lack the moral virtue and self-discipline that comes with a sense of responsibility, so the public never sees them call on supporters to stop disseminating vicious opinions in a show of conscience.

It is even more disappointing to see candidates let loose all kinds of Internet rogues and permit them to do whatever they want, which has already severely distorted and brought harm to a society that was once kind-hearted and good-spirited.

By not demonstrating the basic value of human conscience, candidates for government office show themselves more conspicuously as politicians who care only about their political interests. How can people expect a government led by such character to meet their expectations?

The nation does not need marketing experts who please the crowd and fawn on the public, but moral leaders who can exercise self-discipline.

Neither does the nation need candidates who are complacent about grasping the “dark force” of the virtual realm and self-righteously let their followers have their way.

The upcoming elections are a war between conscience in real life and the dark force of the virtual realm.

If voters realize this, that would enable society’s benevolence and goodwill to continue to stand out and connect with each other.

Lin Shih-ming

Hsinchu