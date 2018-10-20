Elizabeth Warren positions herself as US frontrunner

By Jonathan Bernstein / Bloomberg Opinion

If anyone held the belief that the fight for the 2020 US presidential nomination is not fully engaged, US Senator Elizabeth Warren just proved them wrong.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Democrat used a campaign-style video to disclose a DNA test proving a very distant Native American ancestry. On the surface, Warren was fighting back against accusations that she improperly claimed that ethnic background, but this was not principally a rebuttal of slurs that US President Donald Trump and other Republicans are sure to keep making. What is really going on is invisible-primary positioning, even though she made no mention of the 2020 race.

Warren’s video did three things: By setting up Trump as her main foil, Warren elevates herself to presidential stature. Of course, the president gave her the opening by using ethnic slurs against her. Others have leveled accusations, too, but by focusing on Trump, the senator and her campaign team set her up as someone special, rather than just one in the crowd of semi-anonymous lawmakers, governors and mayors all maneuvering for the nomination.

Confronting Trump allows Warren to try to appeal to Democrats who are looking for a fighter to take on the president in 2020. Indeed, Warren’s skill at portraying herself as a tough combatant, but mostly with good humor and without bitterness, is probably her strong suit in nomination politics. That was a quality many Democrats liked about former secretary of state Hillary Rodham Clinton during the last cycle.

The video itself, despite its focus on ethnicity, is in the style of a convention biographic introduction film — the kind that is played just before the nominee’s acceptance speech at the convention. Senators, even those seeking re-election, which Warren is doing at the moment, do not do extended biographies that go back to their roots and feature interviews of their family members — especially when, as in the case of Warren, those roots are in another state. She was born in Oklahoma.

In any case, the audience is not voters at this early stage. The video is intended for party actors — the politicians, campaign and governing professionals, formal party officials and staff, donors and activists, and party-aligned interest groups and the partisan press, who pay close attention to politics and have the most say in nominations.

For now, Warren’s goal has to be to convince as many party actors as possible that she is the legitimate frontrunner, even though she is still mostly unknown to most voters and therefore is just one of the pack in way-too-early polls. The more she can achieve any kind of prominence, the less party actors will encourage marginal candidates to stay in.

Candidates during this phase are making the rounds of those active Democrats, hoping to win endorsements or at least signs of interest. If they mostly encounter people already committed to another aspirant, they might choose against moving on to a full-fledged declaration of candidacy. Each one who drops out is one more who cannot suddenly catch fire and move from obscure also-ran to serious contender.

It is just a bonus if she successfully taunts Trump into responding, which would only enhance her credibility with Democrats.

Although it certainly created a stir on Twitter, the DNA video is only the latest in a series of solid moves Warren has been making.