[ LETTERS ]

Sing a song of Taiwan

The Republic of China (ROC) flag has been flown over Taiwan since the end of World War II and it was raised again in front of the Presidential Office Building on Wednesday last week. What does it represent, Taiwan or China?

It had officially represented China from 1912 to 1949, but it was replaced by the five-star red flag since then and it has never been allowed to publicly appear in China.

So, we all know for sure it does not represent China today, but does it officially represent Taiwan? The ROC flag is restricted over Twin Oaks in Washington, it is even not allowed to fly at any international event held in Taiwan, such as last year’s Summer Universiade in Taipei.

Therefore, what it represents is only an illusionary nation ROC, not a state officially recognized by the international community.

Taiwan under the ROC title suffered tremendous pressure from China and became the sole politic orphan in the world, why? Because the ROC Constitution claims sovereignty over China and the ROC government does not want to and even not allow any attempt of referendum on constitutional amendments.

Fortunately, after seven decades, Taiwanese finally woke up and realized it represents nobody and Taiwan does need a flag to officially represent itself. Now we heard a loud and strong voice from grassroots asking for self-determination to rectify the identification of Taiwan.

Yes, we need to clearly identify that Taiwan is not the ROC and the ROC is not Taiwan.

On Oct. 1, the Formosa Alliance launched a campaign named Fat Whale, implying the Taiwanese spirit of sailing toward the world to promote a referendum of independence on an around-the-nation trip.

Alliance convener Kuo Bei-hung (郭倍宏) called on people across party lines to counter Chinese obstructionism, and wherever they visited they were warmly welcomed.

We heard Taiwanese singing around the nation: “China, hands off Taiwan; there is no better time than now to voice out Taiwan people what we want and it is time for us to exercise the rights of self-determination.”

It is disappointing to see the Democratic Progressive Party break its promise to empower Taiwanese to exercise their rights to anything related to self-determination, and also boycott a referendum proposal to change the national sports team’s name from “Chinese Taipei” to “Taiwan” for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Fortunately, after a screening process, there were 429,495 valid signatures in support, way surpassing the threshold.

Now we hear Taiwanese sing, singing a song from their hearts, it is a voice of people who will not be China’s slaves anymore. When the beating of your heart echoes the beating of the shouting voices, there is a nation about to be born when tomorrow comes.

Worldwide Taiwanese, let’s meet together on Saturday to join the Formosa Alliance rally to tell the world: Taiwan is Taiwan, not the ROC, neither a part of China. Let’s firmly and decisively build a new nation — its name is Taiwan.

John Hsieh

Hayward, California

CCP flag sends bad message

I thoroughly agree with the sentiments expressed by former presidential adviser Peng Ming-min (彭明敏) concerning the activities of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) fifth column (“Stance on fifth columnists needed,” Sept. 29, page 8).

I think it is poor policy to permit the flying of the enemy’s flag when that country’s stated policy is to destroy Taiwan’s freedom.