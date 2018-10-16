People more important than reefs

By Chao Wen-heng 趙文衡

The saga of CPC Corp, Taiwan’s (CPC) proposed third liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Guantang Industrial Park has seen many twists and turns, and an environmental impact assessment committee twice failed to convene due to the lack of a quorum.

The committee members’ ultimate goal is to protect algal reefs, but they do not realize that if the project is not completed as scheduled, it will lead to another environmental disaster — air pollution will worsen.

The committee should make a comprehensive assessment of all aspects of the project’s environmental impact, rather than focusing solely on the reefs, to avoid a decision that would harm people’s well-being.

From another perspective, natural gas is an alternative, low-polluting energy source, and the project would replace a high-polluting power plant.

The capacity of the eighth and ninth units at Datan Power Plant in Taoyuan, which the LNG terminal is to run, would be equivalent to about two power plants the size of the once-planned new Shenao thermal power plant in New Taipei City’s Rueifang District (瑞芳).

The two units are to replace other old, highly polluting coal-fired plants.

The Datan units would offset pollution from more than three plants the size of the one that was to be built at Shenao.

This shows that the main battle over air pollution is not in Shenao, but in Guantang. The groups who opposed the Shenao plant should triple their efforts in support of the Guantang project.

The completion of the LNG terminal is a prerequisite for operations at the Datan units and an important milestone for the effort to reduce air pollution. This is of great significance to environmental protection.

However, the LNG project might be canceled because of the algal reefs. Even if another site could be found, the completion date would be postponed.

CPC said a relocation to Taipei Port would take at least 18 years.

Some say that is an exaggeration, but even if canceling the project and finding another location only saw a six-year delay, Taiwanese would have to endure the pollution equivalent of three Shenao plants for that time.

On one side are the reefs, and on the other, the health of 23 million Taiwanese. People should immediately see which side is more important.

Academics and experts can consider the shelved Shenao plans and calculate how many lives would be lost per year if three of them were to operate. People’s lives should not be compared to reefs — a life is much more precious than a reef.

Environmental protection must be people-centered and human-oriented. In the case of the LNG terminal, it is difficult to see the value to the public in preserving the reefs, but easy to see how much the terminal’s completion would help reduce air pollution.

It is not up to a few members on a committee to decide which is more valuable. The vast majority of Taiwanese value their lives more than they do reefs, but in the case of the LNG terminal, a few committee members get to make decisions that go against public opinion and the public interest — an extremely undemocratic and oligarchic process.

Furthermore, building the terminal does not necessarily mean the reefs would be damaged. CPC has significantly reduced the development area and minimized the project’s environmental impact.

There might be some risk, but environmentalists cannot accept even the slightest risk.