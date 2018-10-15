Beijing has laid down new red line for people of Hong Kong

By David Tweed / Bloomberg

Hong Kong’s rare rejection of a UK journalist’s visa was about far more than the fringe political ideology he was accused of promoting. The move has been viewed as the latest escalation in a methodical campaign to tame dissent in the former British colony.

The push, which took shape after the Occupy Central movement locked down swaths of the territory four years ago, has seen the Beijing-backed government expand the zone of national security threats to include pro-independence activists and journalists who give them a platform.

The ultimate goal, say China’s supporters and critics, is passage of long-dormant legislation giving Hong Kong expansive powers to limit speech, protest and the activities of foreign groups.

Calls to enact the legislation — known as Article 23, for the section of local law requiring its passage — have reached their loudest level since 2003, when half a million protesters persuaded the government to abandon its last attempt.

The day after the Foreign Correspondents’ Club (FCC) hosted a pro-independence activist’s speech in August, China’s Hong Kong Liaison Office Director Zhang Xiaoming (張曉明), blamed “Hong Kong’s inadequacies in protecting national security.”

After that, the government approved an unprecedented ban against activist Andy Chan’s (陳浩天) Hong Kong National Party.

The territory also took the unusual step of denying a work visa renewal to Financial Times journalist Victor Mallet, who presided over Chan’s talk as the FCC’s acting president.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) dismissed as “pure speculation” efforts to link the visa decision to Chan’s address.

The incidents have fanned concern that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) — emboldened by economic might and political turmoil in the West — is less committed to Hong Kong’s colonial-era guarantees of free speech, independent courts and capitalist markets.

They come amid international criticism over Xi’s efforts to consolidate power on the mainland, including jailing rights lawyers, holding tens of thousands of ethnic Uighurs in “re-education camps” and expanding online censorship.

The US and UK governments, as well as organizations representing almost 1,400 multinational companies with regional headquarters in Hong Kong, have demanded an explanation for Mallet’s visa denial.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday said he was “very concerned” about the move, which he could “only conclude is politically motivated.”

“These incidents cannot be brushed off as individual, isolated events every time they happen,” the American Chamber of Commerce, the largest international business chamber in Hong Kong, said in a statement on Monday. “Any efforts to curtail press freedom in Hong Kong could damage Hong Kong’s competitiveness as a leading financial and trading center.”

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ local office hit back at such criticism, saying in a statement on Saturday that Beijing “firmly supports” the Hong Kong’s government’s handling of visa issues.

“No foreign country has any right to interfere,” it said.

The controversy has put more pressure on Lam to rein in political dissent that has endured under China’s handover agreement with the UK.

In her policy address on Wednesday she repeated her line that she wants “to create a favorable social environment” before advancing divisive legislation such as Article 23. Still, she pledged to continue using existing laws to quash threats to national security.