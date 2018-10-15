Russian interference goes beyond spying to the very heart of Britain

By Nick Cohen / The Observer

War always forces change. If the war against Russia’s mafia state is to be won, or even fought, then the network of tax havens, trusts and shell companies that has made London a global money-laundering center will have to be busted open.

Senior Conservatives talk as if they understand after the nerve agent attack in Salisbury that the Russian police, secret services, propaganda stations, sporting federations and ministries are not separate institutions, but parts of a complete merger of the political and criminal classes.

Maybe I am naive, but I believe them when they say they are willing to take on Russian President Vladimir Putin. I just doubt that they understand how much of Britain’s plutocrat-enabling culture must change.

To use the cliche, sunlight has become the West’s disinfectant. Never has the closed world of intelligence been as keen on publicity.

The pictures Dutch intelligence released of the arrest of Russian military intelligence agency (GRU) personnel attempting to hack the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons performed the same function as the British authorities’ exposure of the Salisbury poisoners.

Russian spies no longer appeared to be supernatural figures, but blunderers with cover stories a child could unpick.

The willingness of the UK and Dutch intelligence agencies to go public has turned Russia into a laughing stock, and Russia, like all dictatorial countries and individuals, can stand anything except mockery.

Do not laugh too heartily, though. A regime might be simultaneously preposterous and effective.

Take the case of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange, to reach for the closet example of the absurd.

Holed up in the Ecuadoran embassy for years because he is not man enough to face the charges against him, he seems the Ben Gunn of the Internet age.

Yet the US inquiry headed by special counsel Robert Mueller credibly alleges that Assange was the final link in the Russian state’s operation to help then-Republican candidate Donald Trump defeat Hillary Rodham Clinton.

GRU agents passed 50,000 documents from the Clinton campaign to WikiLeaks, which presented them as the product of its own investigations in the journalistic equivalent of money laundering.

We think that modern history is the result of grand forces — the revolt of the white working class, the backlash against globalization — but it is as likely that supposedly comic Russian spies collaborating with a lank-haired braggart hiding from justice in a Knightsbridge basement, with only occasional visits from Pamela Anderson to relieve the tedium of his wasted life, have changed the world.

Nor can the successes of Western intelligence stop Russia spreading fear. The US authorities matched the Dutch and British by revealing every detail of how the GRU targeted international sporting organizations as punishment for their role in exposing doping in Russian sport.

It seems a counterespionage coup until you remember that a frightened World Anti-Doping Agency hastily rehabilitated Russia last month rather than risk further GRU attacks.

Exposure will do little good unless openness by the intelligence services is matched by the breaking of financial secrecy that protects the assets of a criminal regime.

As those assets have delivered large commissions to everyone from City of London banks and law firms to private schools and Mayfair estate agents, it has taken an unconscionably long time for Britain to accept that national security comes before the national income.