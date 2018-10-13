Cyberchondria, cyberhoarding may be effects of the Internet age

By Nicola Davis / The Guardian

The Internet could be fueling a rise in new conditions such as cyberchondria and cyberhoarding, experts have warned.

While researchers say most Internet use is benign, it can lead some people to develop problems. Now experts are calling for more research to understand the range of problems that exist, who might be at risk and how individuals can be helped.

A new collaboration dubbed the European Problematic Use of the Internet Research Network will examine these and other Internet-related health issues, such as gambling, pornography and gaming.

Among the issues they are hoping to explore are cyberhoarding — reluctance to delete information gathered online — and cyberchondria — compulsively using search engines and Web sites in the hope of finding reassurance about medical fears, only to self-diagnose further ailments.

“What [hypochondriacs] used to do was search encyclopaedias and medical dictionaries and so on looking for signs and symptoms that they thought were serious,” said consultant psychiatrist Naomi Fineberg, a professor at the University of Hertfordshire in England. “Of course, with the evolution of online resources, people now search the Internet for signs and symptoms potentially indicative of a serious disease.”

The problem is probably under-recognized, Fineberg said.

“I think it is more common than we realize,” she said. “I have seen it several times in my clinic.”

Cyberhoarding is another problem researchers are planning to explore further, she said.

“Again, nobody knows the extent to which this is developing and causing problems,” she said.

Fineberg said that at present it is unknown whether such problems are purely “digital versions” of analogue conditions.

However, the issue merits scrutiny, she said.

“Either that would enrich the diagnosis of these other disorders like hypochondriasis or there might even, depending on what we find, be an argument for creating even more new diagnoses,” Fineberg said.

Writing in the journal European Neuropsychopharmacy, Fineberg — who chairs the network — and colleagues put forward a manifesto for research, noting that much needs to be done to unpick the issues around problematic Internet use, from defining different conditions to understanding whether they are addiction problems or, for example, are more akin to obsessive compulsive disorders.

It is also unclear whether problems are short-term or chronic, while scales are needed to help researchers assess how severe an individual’s condition is — and whether it is improving or getting worse with different treatments.

“What we are interested in is starting to understand and perhaps identify who is vulnerable and perhaps can we do something to try to mediate and mitigate that vulnerability, and perhaps identify treatment options for that group earlier rather than later,” said Valerie Voon, a senior research fellow at the University of Cambridge’s Behavioural and Clinical Neurosciences Institute.

Among the possibilities the team put forward was working with tech companies to find ways to flag people who might be at risk.

“We are very interested in the concept of biomarkers, including digital biomarkers; in other words, the pattern of your accessing the Internet may allow us to detect whether or not you are going to turn out to be vulnerable or not,” Fineberg said, although she admits that at present this is just a theoretical idea.