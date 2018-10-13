Security linked to recession reworked to help environment

By Anna Hirtenstein and Sarah Husband / Bloomberg

The financial instrument that nearly collapsed the global economy is being re-engineered to create a new market with a lofty goal: to save the planet.

The chairs of a group set up by G20 nations are launching an initiative to securitize bank loans for sustainable infrastructure, creating a new way to attract private-sector funds for projects that aims to rein in global warming.

If it works, they say that it could channel trillions of dollars to the cause, by connecting the capital markets to underlying green investments.

“The G20 can’t create a market, but working with the private sector we can illustrate how a mechanism can be developed to allow the institutional investor access to this sustainable investment market,” said Michael Sheren, co-chair of the G20 Sustainable Finance Study Group. “By doing this, sustainable investments can be ramped up at pace and scale.”

Asset-backed securities are loans supported by collateral such as property, vehicles and credit cards. In this case, it is the debt in the infrastructure projects that has been pooled into a security that is sold off to investors in the form of bonds. The interest payments made by the borrowers typically pass through as coupons to the holders of each asset-backed security.

This class of securities played a part in triggering the financial crisis of 2008. Banks securitized bad loans, particularly mortgages in the US, trusting that diversification would cancel out the risk. When some of the securities lost their value, the ensuing panic roiled financial markets worldwide.

A decade later, Sheren and his G20 team are hoping that these types of securities can be created with loans to sustainability projects. The goal is to establish a market that Sheren believes could be a significant contributor to the transition to a lower-carbon economy.

It would support ambitions set out in the Paris Agreement, the 2015 pact where almost 200 countries pledged to limit fossil-fuel emissions everywhere for the first time.

A report from the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change estimated that US$2.4 trillion a year would need to be invested in green energy every year until 2035, more than 40 percent higher than the US$1.8 trillion invested in the industry last year.

Add in other infrastructure, including water and waste treatment, and estimates for the sums needed to green the economy have reached US$100 trillion.

“The [US]$100 trillion — who has that money? If you have to mobilize it and for long term, the best tool is institutional investors,” said Vikram Widge, global head of climate finance and policy at the International Finance Corp. “The huge pool of global savings, we can’t do this without it.”

That is where this new market comes in. It would create a channel between lenders and institutional investors, allowing the underwriters to transfer sustainable infrastructure project debt to insurers and pension funds.

Banks typically hold onto project finance loans until they mature, which can often be at least 15 years for infrastructure such as solar and wind farms. The long tenors and space they take up on balance sheets can limit the number of projects they are able to finance.

“If the economics stack up, having a ready market for these loans would certainly increase the banks’ appetite to underwrite,” said Lisa McDermott, executive director of project finance at ABN Amro NV.