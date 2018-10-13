By Sushil Seth

Are we anywhere near solving the North Korean puzzle? US President Donald Trump seems quite hopeful.

Indeed, after his summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, he declared that the nuclear threat from that country was over. Notwithstanding that, a follow-up visit by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was canceled — although it is on again — because Pyongyang was not prepared to go ahead with its denuclearization commitment straight away without a quid pro quo.

That quid pro quo has two broad aspects:

First, the US must lift its sanctions, which have crippled a North Korean economy that was not in good shape even before the UN Security Council’s sanctions’ regime.

Second, the 1953 armistice, which ended the Korean War, must be replaced by a peace declaration to end a technical state of war on the Korean Peninsula.

So far, there has been no forward movement on these issues, with Washington insisting on denuclearization prior to any US concessions.

However, Trump continues to trumpet his special relationship with Kim.

He has praised Kim as “very open” and “terrific.”

“He [Kim] wrote me beautiful letters and they’re great letters. We fell in love,” Trump said at a rally.

As testimony to the progress so far, Trump said that his efforts to improve relations have taken the two nations back from the brink of war — ending rocket tests by North Korea and getting the remains of US servicemen returned.

This is Trump’s way of talking to his home constituency.

Whatever gloss Trump might put on his efforts, the fact remains that North Korea is not for denuclearization as a starting point to advance the relationship.

North Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong-ho made this clear in his address to the UN General Assembly.

“Without any trust in the United States, there will be no confidence in our national security, and under such circumstances, there is no way we will unilaterally disarm ourselves first,” Ri said.

However, he reiterated there was “a firm determination to turn the Korean Peninsula into a land of peace,” although he called the US-backed sanctions a “hostile policy.”

In other words, any substantive progress would require the unwinding of comprehensive sanctions.

At the same time, from Pyongyang’s viewpoint, denuclearization would need to proceed alongside a peace treaty to formally end the technical state of war. That would involve, at some point, the withdrawal of the US military presence in South Korea.

Woven into all this is the eventual unification of the divided peninsula.

Kim is playing his diplomatic cards well, particularly with his summits with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is proving a useful conduit between Kim and Trump.

Moon on Sept. 24 delivered a message from Kim to Trump after inter-Korean talks.

Relaying Kim’s words, Moon said: “You [Trump] are the only person who can solve this problem.”

Imagine what it must do to Trump’s ego when he is already of the view that he has done more to advance the Korean question than any of his predecessors.

There is already talk of another summit between the leaders of the North and the US. Trump has asked Pompeo to bring this about. That would feature in Pompeo’s talks in Pyongyang.

Justifying his boss’ unconventional approach to seek another summit in the absence of any real progress on the denuclearization question, Pompeo said: “We’ve been at this [the Korean question] the other way an awfully long time and failed.”