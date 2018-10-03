The Observer

Is Mark Zuckerberg too powerful? The Facebook co-founder and chief executive is known to be a fan of the Roman emperor Augustus, although his modern-day empire stretches far further and encompasses many more people: Only China remains unconquered among his 2.2 billion supplicants.

And like an emperor, Zuckerberg can ignore bad news.

There was plenty last week: On Tuesday, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger left Facebook amid suggestions that they were increasingly unhappy with Zuckerberg’s favoring Facebook over Instagram.

Then, on Wednesday, WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton said in an explosive magazine interview that he regretted having “sold my users’ privacy to a larger benefit.”

A lot of that benefit accrued to him: He — and WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum — walked away from Facebook in April, forgoing US$850 million in share options, but he was already worth about US$3.6 billion.

That did not stop Acton flagging concerns about Facebook’s interactions with the EU over data privacy, and its promises about what it would and would not do with WhatsApp users’ data.

In many normal companies either of those stories would be enough to start murmurs.

However, with Facebook, the news only strengthened the view that Zuckerberg is in tight control of a giant company within which your ability to navigate internal politics can make you — or frustrate you to breaking point.

For the co-founders of Instagram and WhatsApp, it was the latter.

Why might that make Zuckerberg too powerful? Because Facebook controls the biggest social networks in the world outside China, networks that are becoming less accountable just as it becomes ever harder to escape their grip.

Instagram has 1 billion users, and WhatsApp more than 1.5 billion. The two do overlap, but Facebook benefits from the areas where they do not: US teens who scorn Facebook delight in Instagram; users in developing countries who do not have Instagram dote on WhatsApp.

And although Facebook has not quite figured out how to show adverts to WhatsApp users, it has taken tentative steps toward monetizing them. Its history shows that once it starts, it is unstoppable.

So when Facebook flexes its muscles, rival social networks suffer.

First it strangled Google’s would-be network Google+, launched in 2011. Then, since 2016, Systrom’s task has been to see off fast-rising Snapchat — he succeeded.

Twitter, meanwhile, tried adding a video service — with its more valuable ads — but Facebook and Instagram were there already.

The duopoly that is Facebook and Google together control large sections of the online advertising market — 58 percent this year in the US, according to the digital research firm eMarketer.

However, while Google has come under antitrust examination — and been fined heavily — current law, especially in the US, is silent on the position of social networks.

The standard US antitrust test of “harm to the consumer” fails when a service is free.

Even the EU’s “promoting competition” test stumbles when trying to compare the competitive impact of text-heavy Facebook buying photo-happy Instagram, or messaging-focused WhatsApp.

This shows that antitrust law needs to evolve to encompass the world of social networks. Such takeovers should be blocked if they are on any significant scale, because they work to the detriment of users — who have less choice and are more targeted by advertisers — and suck attention away from rivals who could create fertile competition.