Left should steer clear of migration in European parliament campaigns

By Natalie Nougayrede / The Guardian

While the Brexit debate rages on, it continues to ignore entirely a more important European political battle: the search for the best way to defeat populists on the continent within the next eight months — the time left before the European parliamentary elections.

That little of this seems to get factored into internal British discourse is not surprising: For all the headlines about British Prime Minister Theresa May’s “Salzburg humiliation” or “EU dirty rats,” Brexit is essentially the British talking to themselves.

Across the Channel, a new line of attack against Europe’s populists is taking shape: It focuses on breaches of democratic rule of law, rather than the issue of immigration. That is why the most important piece of EU news this month was not the Salzburg situation — which was entirely predictable — but the 12 September vote in the European Parliament on the rule of law in Hungary — which was much less predictable.

For the first time, an EU institution that is hard to describe as “anti-democratic” — it is elected directly by the union’s citizens — called for the launch of an Article 7 [of the Treaty on European Union] procedure against a member state’s government because of the way it has been disemboweling essential democratic institutions and rights.

For a long time now, Europe’s liberal democrats have been struggling to curtail political forces that threaten core principles, but since the 2015 refugee crisis, they have let themselves get dragged into precisely the debate that populists can thrive on: migration.

Not only was the EU at a loss over how to deal with the arrival of 1 million people in 2015, but its liberals have mostly failed to convince large swaths of the population that immigration is needed, that it need not upend social services and that it does not spell the end of a certain sense of European or national identity.

Migration conjures up fears that rational argument struggles to cope with. Avowedly “illiberal” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Salvini have secured major electoral breakthroughs by relentlessly pounding away at migration, depicted as a “Muslim invasion” (Orban) or as something that requires “mass cleansing, street by street” (Salvini).

With that rhetoric, they are now preparing to launch their bid to take control of the European Parliament, along with like-minded European politicians. With that rhetoric also, the Swedish far right has won a position that allows it to foster political instability, as shown by last week’s no-confidence vote in Stockholm in which Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven failed to obtain a parliamentary majority following the election of a new parliament.

Pushing back at these forces with talk of multiculturalism and inclusiveness will go only so far. A better strategy is to nail them on the democratic rule of law. That is where the populist Achilles heel is found; and it is where the EU has tools to act, such as Article 7, which can suspend EU voting rights, or rulings by the European Court of Justice and European Court of Human Rights.

By this, I certainly do not mean that the moral and legal argument for saving people fleeing war and persecution should not be made, but it might be too late now, before the vote in May next year, to shift those parts of public opinion in Europe that have come to believe that asylum is shorthand for demographic upheaval or “replacement.”