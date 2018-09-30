US steps cement China-Russia bond

By Sumit Kumar

Tensions between the US and China intensified following the decision of US President Donald Trump’s administration to impose sanctions on China for purchasing fighter jets and equipment for surface-to-air missiles from Russia.

The US Department of State on Sept. 20 announced the sanctioning — under Section 231 of last year’s Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) — of the Chinese Ministry of National Defense’s Equipment Development Department (EDD) and its director, Li Shangfu (李尚福), for buying Russian jets and missile equipment.

The transactions involved the purchase of Russian Su-35 combat aircraft and equipment for the S-400 surface-to-air missile system, the State Department statement said.

The US is barring the EDD from obtaining US foreign export licenses, making foreign-exchange transactions within US jurisdictions and using the US financial system. Any EDD property and interests within US control are frozen.

Li is subject to similar restrictions, including not being able to get a US visa.

China and Russia have strongly criticized the US action.

The US was “thoughtlessly undermining” global stability, Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Ryabkov said, adding that the US should not “play with fire.”

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Geng Shuang (耿爽) on Friday said: “The US has seriously violated the basic norms of international relations and disturbed the relationship between China and the US. We strongly call on the US to remedy the mistake and cancel the sanctions. Otherwise, the US has to bear the consequences.”

China is to continue defense cooperation and the development of strategic ties with Russia, Geng added.

Cooperation between China and Russia is aimed at helping the two countries protect their interests, and maintain regional peace and stability. It does not violate international laws or target at any third party.

Summoning the US ambassador, China lodged an official protest over the sanctions and canceled a reported move to send Chinese Vice Premier Liu He (劉鶴) to Washington for talks to end the trade war.

The US Congress chose to enact CAATSA to respond to Russia’s meddling in the 2016 US presidential election.

While the US has imposed several sanctions on Russia, the Trump administration added 33 additional people to Section 231 of CAATSA (“List of Specified Persons”) for being a part of, or operating for or on behalf of, the defense or intelligence sectors of the Russian Federation.

It would be naive to view the US’ punitive action against China as an isolated development.

The Trump administration is puzzled by Beijing’s refusal to address US concerns in bilateral trade and commerce. The US is also angry with Beijing’s uncooperative behavior on Iran, North Korea and other international issues.

Added to the US’ irritation with China is Beijing’s deepening ties with Moscow, its assertive posturing toward Taiwan and the US-China trade balance.

Russia sold about US$15 billion in weapons to China last year.

Beijing bought seven Kamov Ka-32A11VS multi-role helicopters in 2016 and two more last year, and has ordered 150 Saturn AL-31F turbofan engines.

In May, China for the first time conducted military drills south of Taiwan, flying Su-35 fighters with H-6K strategic bombers over the Bashi Channel.