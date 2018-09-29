Reaganomics redux and the likely effect on the global economy

By Hans-Werner Sinn

Will history repeat itself? When former US president Ronald Reagan assumed office in 1981, he lowered the maximum corporate and personal income tax rates, and allowed companies to write off capital expenditure depreciation almost instantly.

Reagan described this tax package, combined with a larger effort to deregulate the economy, as a supply-side policy, when it was actually the largest Keynesian stimulus program in history (at the time).

In selling his economic agenda, Reagan invoked the so-called Laffer Curve, according to which tax cuts would finance themselves by spurring growth, and therefore revenues.

When this theory came into contact with reality, the result was sobering.

Over the course of Reagan’s two terms in office, the US budget deficit as a share of GDP rose to nearly double what it had been under the two preceding administrations and the national debt increased by hundreds of billions of US dollars more than it otherwise would have.

Still, the economy gained substantial momentum from the middle of Reagan’s first term and to American conservatives, he remains an economic hero.

The flip side of the 1980s boom was that interest rates rose dramatically.

Real interest rates for 10-year US Treasuries — which in the 1970s had remained largely under 2 percent, and temporarily even reached negative terrain — suddenly shot up to about 7 percent in 1982, and during Reagan’s two terms in office they were about three times as high as under the two preceding administrations.

Meanwhile, the external value of the US dollar appreciated against most other currencies.

By 1982, it had risen by half against the West German Deutsche Mark; and by the end of Reagan’s first term in office, it had actually doubled in value.

For non-US banks, governments and any other entity that had borrowed in US dollars, the strengthening greenback created repayment difficulties.

Balance sheets that had to be prepared in the local currency suddenly hemorrhaged equity as their liabilities increased.

Mexico declared bankruptcy in 1982; and Brazil, Argentina and Chile followed soon after.

In the 1970s, many Latin American nations had borrowed in US dollars with abandon. In the 1980s, those debts became unbearable.

In Europe, the results were less dramatic because debts were not denominated in US dollars. Even so, European nations could not ward off the interest-rate increase without risking an even greater depreciation of their own currencies.

As a result, a construction boom that had been building up in some European nations, particularly Germany, suddenly hit a wall.

This history is worth bearing in mind as we consider the potential global impact of the enormous tax cuts enacted by US President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans in December last year.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 lowered the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, allowed for near-instant depreciation of equipment investment and offered a “tax holiday” for US multinationals to repatriate profits that they had long held overseas.

All told, the legislation is expected to add US$1.9 trillion to the US national debt by 2028.

With respect to the economy’s performance, the parallels between today and the Reagan era are striking.

In the second quarter of this year, US GDP growth surpassed 4 percent, a rate that seems astronomical from a European perspective.