The Liberty Times Editorial: Hoping for a mature ruling party

The Formosa Alliance is holding a demonstration on Oct. 20 to call for a referendum on opposing annexation by China. The Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Central Standing Committee adopted a resolution that no civil servants affiliated with the party or its candidates should attend the event or participate in the mobilization.

The DPP’s Electoral Strategy Committee put forward a motion saying: “As the international community becomes aware of the global threat posed by China’s ascendancy, it is paying attention to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and her administration’s diplomatic and cross-strait policy coordination. Not only does it insist on upholding Taiwan’s independence and sovereignty, it also pays equal consideration to the stability of the Asia-Pacific region. As a result, the US, Japan and other international allies have praised and expressed their firm support for Taiwan.”

Former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) commented on the issue on Facebook: “Perhaps they fear that it will detract attention from the election campaign’s focus on reform. I think they should worry about losing more votes rather than blurring the campaign focus.”

Putting aside the alliance’s demonstration to call for a referendum on opposition to annexation by China, there is a striking difference between Tsai’s and Chen’s political thinking, which has led to drastic differences in how the two DPP administrations have ruled the nation.

A look at their differences and similarities shows that the DPP does not yet have a stable approach to major policy issues. As a result, the public and the international community have yet to grasp its policy direction, because the two leaders handle the same issue differently.

By contrast, the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) has a solid basic policy orientation when formulating major policies, so there is a consistency in the performance of its leaders. After all, the KMT is more than a century old. On the other hand, it is more difficult for a party with a long history to make quick adjustments to deal with fickle public opinion.

Chen never made it clear why his “one country on each side” discourse would have a positive impact, while avoiding all negative consequences by mobilizing people at a time when external conditions were not yet mature.

As a democracy, Taiwan tolerates all kinds of political stances, but every political position should clearly map out a course and a route, and let supporters and opponents see both the opportunities and risks.

Advocates of a position should also explain whether existing methodologies could be used to minimize potential risks and make the best use of opportunities, so as to achieve steady progress according to the directions mapped out by the plan. There may be bumps in the road, but given steady progress, everyone would feel that we are all in this together.

Chen is a traditional DPP figure, charming and skilled at mobilizing public support. Tsai is not a typical DPP figure, overcautious, meticulous and relatively mild-mannered. Chen instinctively understands ethnic mobilization against a shared enemy to achieve political goals, while foreign policy is not a priority. Indeed, a few of Chen’s unexpected moves resulted in US misunderstanding and paved the way for the descendants of the party-state regime to return to government.