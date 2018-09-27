Colombian villagers flee new killings as drug trade flourishes

By Karen McVeigh / The Observer

In a schoolhouse in Cabeceras, Colombia, on the banks of the San Juan River, village leaders, teachers and others gather for a ceremony to mark what they hope will be a turning point in their lives.

A large peace banner is unfurled and raised to waist height. Each person touches it, as if the sign, to establish their territory as an internationally protected “humanitarian zone,” is sacred.

A solemn blessing is read and repeated: a memorial to those who have been “disappeared,” murdered, silenced and displaced; those whose names they know, those they do not.

“For the four men who disappeared on the Naya River in April,” one woman said.

“For my brothers,” said Siode Arbolia, 35, tears welling up.

Her young brothers, Elcias and Didier Arboleda, were among five people from Carra, a neighboring village, shot dead near their homes in March last year by an armed group.

The banner, placed overlooking the river at the village entrance, is a statement of sorts: It shows outsiders that the community has the backing of the international non-governmental organization Christian Aid, as well as the Inter-Church Justice and Peace Commission (CIJP), and that its leaders have denounced any collaboration with armed groups.

The San Juan and Naya rivers are two of Colombia’s main drug-trafficking routes and the communities are surrounded by armed groups vying for control of their land.

Flowing more or less parallel to each other, on either side of Buenaventura, the nation’s main port, the rivers carry shipments of cocaine from fields and laboratories deep in the jungle to the Pacific coast, where they are dispatched to international markets, including the US and Europe.

Earlier this year, European officials warned that the rising availability of the illegal drug on the streets of the continent was a result of increased production in Colombia.

New data showed that coca cultivation had surged to a record high; the amount of land used to harvest the coca plant soared 17 percent last year in comparison with the previous year, according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

In Britain, debate has centered on drug users fueling rising violence on the streets of London and elsewhere. In the Valle del Cauca Department, cocaine trafficking and the battle to control land on which it is grown is causing such brutal conflict it is driving people to flee the territory their ancestors cultivated for centuries.

To the indigenous and Afro-Colombian communities who live on these rivers, identifying which armed group is responsible for the violence, harassment and terror inflicted on them is not an easy task. One thing they all have in common, though, is drug trafficking.

“We know that all the different actors are moving around on the river and there is combat between them to control this region, so that they can move their product,” said Dagoberto Pretel, the legal representative of Cabeceras, a community of a few thousand people.

“If there weren’t drug traffickers, we would live like we did 15 or 20 years ago. We would live in peace,” he added.

Two years after the government signed a peace accord with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas, aimed at bringing an end to the longest war in the Americas, which left 220,000 people dead and nearly 6 million displaced, many armed actors remain.